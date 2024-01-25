REP SUSPENSION ON THE SPOT VIDEO: 200 HOUR KTM SUSPENSION REVIVE

Editor Mark Tilley bought a KTM XC with over 200 hours on it. The first step in a long process of getting this thing back to trail ready is the suspension. Mark takes the suspension to AEO Motorsports in Southern California and has REP Suspension bring it back from the dead. Watch as we take you through the process of what REP does on suspension daily for their customers. We hope you find this video informative and a viable option to take your suspension to some day!

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>