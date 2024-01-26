RIDING THE 2024 KTM 450SX-F FACTORY EDITION

KTM invited us out to Glen Helen Raceway this week for our introduction to the 2024 450SX-F Factory Edition. Unfortunately, when we got there it was raining–only at Glen Helen, nowhere else. The track was a swamp. We pickled up the bike anyway and headed into the hills to ride and test it in private. The Factory Edition has been a tradition since 2012 when it allowed Ryan Dungey access to a bike that hadn’t reached full production. KTM promised to import the minimum number of units before spring so that it would qualify under the production rule. All these years later, there has been a Factory Edition release whether or not there are any significant changes that would violate AMA rules.

This year there are changes to the frame. It has less material around the steering head and the shock tower. That would have been a clear no-no according to AMA rules, which allow you to add material to the frame, but not take it away. The engine hangars are new as well. There was a significant backlash over the previous frame which most amateurs and some factory riders considered too rigid. The new Factory Edition also has significant suspension differences. The linkage is new and has a smaller pivot bolt with less drag. The lever ratio is unchanged, but the spring rate has increased and there are valving changes to both the shock and the Xact air fork. In the past, when there’s a frame or motor change like this, the Factory Edition didn’t get too many other goodies. This one is an exception. It has an Akrapovic silencer plus the disc guard, glide plate, holeshot device, upgraded wheels and so on. It even has new shrouds.



The biggest news of all is that it also has an updated version of the KTM Connect Bluetooth system. This was first rolled out on the 2021 Factory Edition, but it didn’t really get off the ground. Only a few units were out there. Now it’s much more sophisticated. The bike has a sending unit on the fork tube rather than in the crossbar pad. It also has a GPS unit on the front fender. It has all the engine tuning features that the previous feature had–engine braking, throttle response, traction control and launch control. Plus this one allows you into a subscription LitPro service (which will cost $8.99 a month).

The KTM LitPro service offers the same features for lap times and segment, heart rate and general training as the general service. In addition, it’s integrated with the motorcycle’s telemetry. It can tell you what gear you’re using on any section of the track, what rpm you’re at, how far you are twisting the throttle and more. It opens up a whole new world of training possibilities.



There was way too much in the KTM Connect app for us to explore on our first day of testing. Our main priority was to experience the new frame. Sean Lipanovich was our guinea pig. He has hours and hours of testing time on the 2023/2024 standard frame, plus he owns a 2022 model with the previous, more compliant frame. Immediately he could tell the difference. The new Factory Edition turns exactly like the current standard model, which is to say it’s excellent. It drops into turns easily and has very little chassis movement on the exit. The noticeable change is in straight-line comfort, particularly at lower speed. The previous chassis gave you way too much track feedback. You felt every rock and pebble. Plus, you could feel the motor pulse and vibrate. The new frame takes away that hard edge. You might even think it has a softer shock spring. It doesn’t–the shock is actually one step stiffer.



On big impacts and in whoops, the bike feels essentially the same. The motor also feels like a standard model with an aftermarket exhaust system, which is to say outstanding. We still feel it has the best power in the motocross world right now. It positively rules the dyno, and is still exceptionally controllable. Like The standard model, it has a handlebar-mounted switch that allows access to two different maps, traction control, launch assist and Quickshift. All of those features can be fine-tuned now through the KTM Connect App.

The big question for Sean: will he finally trade in his 2022 model for the new frame? He says this one still isn’t as compliant as his bike, but we also know that KTM frames take time to break in. A bike with 10 hours is just getting into its prime, so we will have to wait and see. By the time we bring out our full test in the April, 2024 print edition of Dirt Bike, we will know for sure. We’re pretty sure Sean will be on board for the new bike by then.

Also in the April issue we will have a short comparison between the KTM 450XC-W and the KTM 500XWF. What’s a 500XWF you ask? Most riders don’t even know it exists. It has the same chassis as the 450XC-W off-road bike that we tested late last year. However, it has a motor very similar to the one in the 500EXC dual-sport bike. Why bother? It’s mostly to give California dealers something to sell. For over a year, it’s been a struggle to register closed-course competition vehicles in California and very few bikes meet the current green sticker standards. KTM hasn’t even had a green sticker bike for some time. Now they do, and we wanted to know if the 500XWF works as well as the 450 closed-course version. We’ll fill you in, so stay tuned.

VIRGINIA CITY GP

The 53rd Virginia City GP is scheduled for April 27th-28th.

The Drawing Party is scheduled for 5:00pm April 6, 2024 at the iconic Red Dog Saloon in Virginia City, NV. This annual event promises to provide good times and lasting memories. As in past, the starting numbers and grid positions are revealed, along with amazing sponsor exposure during the raffle and live auctions, all while raising money for local charities and community partners supported by the VCMC.

Drawing Party event posters are back from the printer and ready for distribution later this week. Please use the attached Drawing Party poster file with your social media accounts. We will be contacting everyone for both give-away (raffle) items, as well as items for auction, to schedule pick-up, well ahead of the event.

New for 2024 is the Vendor Area will now include the use of the historic Virginia City Train Depot. While additional inspection and planning is required, we want to take full advantage of this incredible property…more to follow!

Move-in to the Vendor/Sponsor area race weekend will begin on Friday April 26 at 7:30am. The current plan is to have a soft opening of the vendor area at 12:00pm Friday April 26, to take full advantage of the registration (walking) traffic.

