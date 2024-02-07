125 TESTING, TRAVIS PASTRANA, RICKY BRABEC & MORE: THE FEED

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

What a difference a week makes! These images were taken exactly 7 days apart. With a major storm hitting SoCal we got our 125cc Shootout testing done just in time. Now we just have to wait a few day for the rain to stop and the trails will be epic.

Have you seen the Dirt Bike Magazine Vlog #7 ? You don’t want to miss this one, see a behind the scenes look of our 125cc MX Shootout video day with Travis “Raw Dog” Fant, Ron “Money Shot” Lawson, Mark “Mad Dog” Tilley and test riders . We guarantee you will be entertained. Click Here or the image above to see the video.

Ron Lawson was somehow able to talk Honda into letting us shoot Ricky Brabec’s 2024 Dakar Rally winning machine in the Dirt Bike Magazine studio. Of course under the supervision of Johnny Campbell. See the exclusive shots and get some information on the all new machine by clicking HERE or the image above .

Turning a GasGas MC250 2-Stroke into a fire breathing 500cc dragon is now possible! Doubling the displacement might sound completely crazy, but that might have been the easiest thing to accomplish on this project with the help of Riley and the crew at BRC Racing in Canada. The BRC’s 500cc engine conversion is designed to bolt right into the last-generation KTM, Husqvarna and GasGas steel frame without major modifications. Select “donor” internal (complete transmission with clutch) and electrical parts were needed from the MC250 engine. We did have to source out all the electric starter parts from KTM, because our donor engine was a kickstart-only model. Click the image above or HERE for the full build story.

What is an AJP PR7 ? In the case of the AJP PR7, the concept of specialization has been taken a step further than ever before. It belongs to a category of American off-road bikes so specific and focused that it doesn’t yet have a name. We’ll call it a rally bike for now, even though the activity doesn’t really exist over here—not yet anyway. See the full test here or click the image above for more.

Digging thought Dirt Bike‘s vast archives we picked out two images of one of our favorite humans, Travis Pastrana, shot one year apart at the Glen Helen National MX.

Travis Pastrana was one of many riders who benefitted from leadership from Roger DeCoster. In those years, Roger was team manager at Suzuki and it was also providing monthly material for Dirt Bike Magazine as Executive editor. You can read about Roger’s early dealings with Travis here, in a feature penned by Roger in 1999.

CCR SPORTS HYBRID MOTO RACK

The Hybrid Moto Rack fits anything you want to mount it to. Designed to mount to your pickups front bulkhead, to van partition walls, van seat bases (with our seat base mounts) and trailers. Constructed of 6063 American Made aircraft grade extruded aluminum track with textured black powder coating the Hybrid Moto Rack features heavy duty tie-down loops, exclusive X-Nut fastening kit and Moto-Vice wheel chocks with built-in positional width adjustments.

Price: $299.99 Free Shipping

Contact: www.ccrsport.com

2024 MOOSE MOTO VEST

The all new Moto Vest from Moose Racing is constructed of lightweight, breathable fabric featuring a vented back panel, rear compartment for storage, hand warmer pockets, semi-auto locking YKK zippers and fade-resistant sublimated graphics.

Price: $69.95

Contact: Your Local Dealer or www.mooseracing.com

WORKS CONNECTION 2024 KX450 RADIATOR BRACES

Made in the USA out of CNC machined .080 gauge aircraft grade aluminum the new 2024 Kawasaki KX450 radiator braces from Works Connection are designed reinforce the OEM radiators to prevent damage in a crash and feature rubber vibration isolators at the frame mounting points. Available in raw aluminum or black satin powdercoat finish.

Price: $ 144.95 and up

Contact: www.worksconnection.com

