2024 DAKAR RALLY TALK WITH RICKY BRABEC

Ricky Brabec has won the 2024 Dakar Rally. He ran a strategically flawless race throughout the 14 days and 12 stages to preserve an 11-minute lead over Ross Branch. His only stage win came two days ago, and that was followed by a brilliant stage 11, where he started in front and finished in front. Managing editor Mark Tilley sat down with Brabec to talk about his 2024 Dakar experience.