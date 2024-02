2024 125 MX SHOOTOUT FILM DAY : DIRT BIKE VLOG #7

2024 125cc Two Stroke Shootout film day! We brought out the KTM 125SX, Husqvarna TC125, GASGAS MC125 and Yamaha YZ125 to Cahuilla Creek Motocross Park. One final showdown to see who reigns supreme in the 125 class in 2024. Test Riders Jared Hicks, Mark Tilley, Carson Brown, and Sean Lipanovich all got their chance to ride the bikes and give their opinions throughout the day. Follow along with the Dirt Bike Magazine crew on our film day and stay tuned for all the videos coming your way!