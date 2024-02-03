RICKY BRABEC & HIS HRC RALLY BIKE UP CLOSE: THE WRAP

Ten years ago, Honda got back into rally racing with a secret project called the Honda CRF450 Rally. It started off as a heavily modified CRF450X, but soon had a DOHC motor and a chassis that was unlike anything in the Honda line-up of the time. Everyone assumed it was the forerunner for a future production bike. Everyone was wrong. Honda never had any intention of offering the Rally for sale. It was designed and built by Honda Racing Corporation for one purpose only: to win the Dakar Rally. Eventually it did, but it took years of trying.



Skip forward to 2024: the Monster Energy HRC Honda Rally Team won for the third time in five years. This time, it was on an all-new version of the CRF450 Rally. “It was time,” says Johnny Campbell. “Two years ago KTM and Husqvarna had a new bike, so it was time to take everything we learned and start over.”

According to Ricky Brabec, the process of getting the new bike into race-shape wasn’t easy. “The hardest part this year was building a new motorcycle,” he says. “The new bike, the new chassis, the triangle, everything is a little different, so the way you ride is going to be different.

“It’s taken a lot of work to get it to where we’re happy with it. It’s a little bit smaller and lighter and I’m a bigger guy so it took some adjustment. In the sand dunes it’s easier to ride–it’s more of a moto-style bike. It floats in the sand better than the old bike. In the rocks, I still have mixed feelings about how the two bikes compare. We spent six months trying to make the bike work somewhat okay. Once we got it to a point where we thought it was okay, we said we’re going to go race [this] bike. Now, here we are after the Dakar, we have a whole year to go back and try to make it a little better. But how do we make something better that just won? So it’s really difficult; the suspension and modifications can be endless. You can go way too far, then reel it back in and change something else. So I’m looking forward to see what we can do with the new chassis. As of right now it’s only got one race on it.”



Honda is still fairly tight-lipped with information on the Gen 2 Rally bike. Johnny brought it to our photo studio in the week following the 2024 Dakar Rally, but our instructions were clear: no photos of internal parts, no removal of body parts, no disassembly. “The motor isn’t that different from the previous one,” he said. That didn’t tell us much, because we had never seen the previous one–it was always obscured by the massive fuel tanks. We knew only that it had two overhead cams rather than the Unicam design that Honda used for the production motocrosser, and that the gearbox had six speeds.

“All that stuff is the same. It’s a wet sump motor with no external oil tank and an overall layout that isn’t too unusual. You can tell from the outside that the generator is pretty large, and internally, it’s completely different from the production 450, mostly for durability. The gears are polished and there are a lot of machined, handmade parts. The oil system is pretty robust.”



The first time that Ricky Brabec and the U.S. arm of the Monster Energy HRC rally team got to ride the bike was in July of 2023. From there, Ricky and his new teammate Skyler Howes worked on refinement. The suspension was the primary subject of most of the testing. “But the seat is really important, too,” points out Johnny. That makes sense when you’re dealing with a 5000-mile race.

There are certain elements that will be familiar to any desert racer. Under all the rally equipment there’s an old-school Scott’s steering damper. You would think that Honda’s engineering department wouldn’t stand for such old technology. “They can’t come up with anything better. They tried.” The rider also has an on-the-fly map switch with two options. “They have maps for everything. If the stage is really long, it can be one made for durability that keeps the engine cooler. If it’s a sprint, it might be for power.” At this year’s Dakar, there was one stage that pressed the limit of the bike’s fuel range. “We knew going in that it would be tight,” recalls Johnny. “The first refueling point was at 200 kilometers. Ricky had to estimate his fuel burn at that point and adjust his riding style to make the second leg, which was 219 kilometers. He did a good job. His teammate Pablo Quintanilla ran out of fuel.”

RACE DEBUT

You certainly can’t argue with the results. Of the 14 days that made up the 2024 Dakar Rally, the new CRF450 Rally was the best finisher nine times. Ricky won stage 10, but for the most part he managed his race brilliantly, staying just close enough to the front to avoid the dreaded task of opening the route for others to follow. “Ricky reached another level of maturity this year,” reflects Johnny. “He was really determined to prove that his win in 2020 wasn’t luck. There was no question that he was the best rider.”

Ricky says the bike is only one piece of a very complex puzzle. “Rally is completely different from anything you would have stateside. It’s multiple days, but you’re always trying to position yourself for the next day close to your competition. That way you have less time to lose against your competition. It’s more or less like a chess game. If you go to race Baja, the 1000 is one stage, 24 hours straight. Dakar is 12 stages, but we sleep at night. Each day can be different. One day can be sand dunes, but you don’t want to open the track. Then one day could be full of rocks and one day could be easy. So now you have to pick how you want to place yourself for those three days. Obviously you want to win, so on a fast day with no navigation, you can start in front. But you don’t want to start in front in sand dunes because you’re going to lose 15 minutes. So it’s all a game. You need to have information for the next three days or two days to position yourself for the third day. But you can have all the strategy in the world, and you can have a bad day, your strategy goes out the window, so you need a plan. The pressure of knowing that you’re expected to win is heavy and if you make one mistake, even if it’s a small mistake you feel like the world is crumbling around you. We’re only human and we make mistakes so we just try to do our best day by day.

“It does help having more Americans on the team, especially with Skyler Howes living so close. In previous years we lived close, but we never trained together, because that’s competition with a different manufacturer. We kind of split ways. Now we’re on the same team, so I think the training is just going to get elevated. The Japanese know we live fairly close so I think they’re going to support our program. Johnny Campbell, Skyler and I all live equal distances, so it’s easy to get a central meeting point for all of us. I think it’s really awesome, I never had an American teammate. I mean I like my teammates, but they don’t live down the street. I also feel like the engineers will listen more closely because there are three of us all saying the same thing.

“Team orders are a thing,” says Ricky. “But this year we were all so close on time, that there were no team orders. They said you guys were all within reach of winning, so you can go at it. So then it’s up to you. Johnny and I will bounce back and forth on strategy. Plan A is the perfect rally, but we’re also balancing out plans B and C. There’s strategy with the team when you have a rider like Pablo Quintanilla, who lost an hour and a half on stage six, so we use him as strategy. We can say we need him to push tomorrow so he can win, and open the next stage so that I can follow him. But if we’re all close, there’s no strategy.”

THE HARDEST PART

Despite all the strategy and the fatigue, the testing and the preparation, the hardest part about Dakar remains the human factor. The early moorings on the liaison are tough,” Ricky says. “You just think about being home, a warm bed. You think ‘Oh, man, a steak sounds nice, I wonder what my friends are doing … it’s really cold.’ Once the racing starts, that all goes out the window. One day we started at 4:30 and our stage started at 10:00 a.m. So we had 5 hours on the highway just falling asleep. When the stage starts you have the road book and tunnel vision. Honestly I think the liaisons take a lot out of you.”

