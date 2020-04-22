WIN FREE MOOSE RACING GEAR!

Just fill out the entire survey for you chance to win!

There’s a very good chance that you could win a full set of Moose Racing Agroid gear! It’s not rocket science; you don’t need a degree, work experience or someone to co-sign for you. Our goal here is to keep instilling improvements into our magazine and website, and that’s why we need your input. As soon as you have done your due diligence with the survey, we will then pick a winner to receive a top-to-bottom Moose Racing Agroid gear package.

Prize info

Starting at the top, the new Moose Racing helmet is equipped with MIPS technology, has 9 intake and 3 exhaust vents, a new friction hinge visor, and is DOT- and ECE-approved. The jersey is a lightweight stretch polyester with laser-cut vent holes, while the pants have a durable stretch-polyester chassis, ripstop knee and seat, stretch area to fit over knee braces, and a 3-point waist-adjustment system. The Moose Racing boots are constructed with polyurethane-coated synthetic leather, have a reinforced TPU shin, ankle and foot plate, a low-profile toe box, internal EVA foam reinforced into impact areas, and is European-standard EN-certified. The lightweight, slip-on gloves have a sublimated spandex backhand that provides breathable, stretch fit for both performance and comfort. Once you’re wrapped head to toe in Moose Racing’s Agroid ensemble, you’ll be dressed to impress and ready to hit the national circuit!

Or start here!

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

No purchase necessary. Photocopies of this form are acceptable, but only one entry per person is allowed. Survey forms are to be submitted in your own envelope; any forms sent to us in the prepaid subscription envelopes will be disqualified. All entries become the property of Hi-Torque Publications, Inc. None can be returned or acknowledged. Winners will be determined in a random drawing from all entries postmarked no later than June 29, 2020. Entries must be postmarked first-class, one entry per envelope. Contest limited to continental U.S. residents only. De­cision will be final. The odds of winning will be de­termined by the total number of entries received. The contest is subject to local, state and federal laws and is void where prohibited. No substitute prize will be given, nor will cash equivalent be paid. In accepting the prize, the winners grant Hi-Torque Publications, Inc., the right to publicize and promote their photograph and the winning of the award. Employees of Hi-Torque Publications and their families are not eligible for the contest. Drawing will be held July 6, 2020.