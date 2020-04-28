STEWARD BAYLOR JR AND FACTORYONE SHERCO PART WAYS

FactoryOne Sherco and Steward Baylor Jr have parted ways, according to a press release this morning. The release from Sherco offered no reasons and was brief:

Spring Branch, TX – Effective immediately, FactoryONE Sherco and its partners have parted ways with

Steward Baylor Jr. FactoryONE Sherco official will not be available for comment.

There were only rumors of dissatisfaction between the two parties stemming from comments in interviews.

Baylor joined FactoryOne Sherco at the beginning of the season and had just scored the marque’s first GNCC podium at the General GNCC in Washington, Georgia, where he finished second after losing the lead to Kailub Russell with two turns to go. That pass was recently posted on Steward’s social media (below). He currently sits in 7th overall in the XC1 class. Steward’s Brother Grant remains with FactoryOne Sherco.