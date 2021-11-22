VIDEO 2022 YAMAHA YZ125: 2-STROKE RAW VIDEO SERIES

The All New 2022 Yamaha YZ125 is here! We can’t give away the details until the embargo liftst but we figured we’d give our viewers a first glance at the bike on track. Here is some completely RAW footage of the 2022 Yamaha YZ125 two stroke with test rider Carson Brown on the handlebars absolutely pinned at Glen Helen Raceway. Carson doesn’t shut off and its always a good time watching a kid this talented on a 125 two stroke. We hope you enjoy and look for the fully detailed video on our Youtube channel shortly!