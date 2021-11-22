2022 YAMAHA YZ125 TWO-STROKE FIRST IMPRESSION: PREMIX VIDEO SERIES

Dirt Bike Magazine tests the all new 2022 Yamaha YZ125 Two Stroke at Glen Helen Raceway. The 2022 Yamaha has new brakes, new head, new cylinder, new seat, new body work, new exhaust, new tires, new carb, and more!!! Dirt Bike Magazine breaks down all the details and what we thought on our first day out on this all new two stroke model from Yamaha. We had test rider Carson Brown on the bike for the video and as you can tell he got comfy quick!!! We have a lot more in store for the all new Yamaha YZ125 2 Stroke with Carson Brown.