TWO IN A ROW FOR JEREMY MARTIN, TOMAC BACK ON TOP

Eli Tomac finally climbed himself back up onto the top step of the podium while Jeremy Martin was able to take his second overall win in a row at the third round of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana. In 450 moto one, Marvin Musquin repeated what he did during the first moto here last here and absolutely dominated the field. In moto two, the battle for the win seemed like it could go to a handful of different riders at any given time, but it was Eli Tomac who would come home victorious. Just like his fellow Frenchman, Dylan Ferrandis won by quite a large margin in the 250 class. A fall in the first turn of moto two had him coming from dead last all the way to third for second overall on the day. Jeremy Martin took advantage of the situation and scored 2-1 for his second overall win in two weeks. Both Ferrandis and Osborne continue their points leads going into round four next weekend at Red Bud. Read below for full moto and overall results. (For extended coverage of the 2020 Ironman National MX, click here)

250 Overall

1 Jeremy Martin 2 – 1

2 Dylan Ferrandis 1 – 3

3 Brandon Hartranft 3 – 4

4 Justin Cooper 8 – 2

5 Jett Lawrence 4 – 5

6 Alex Martin 7 – 6

7 Shane McElrath 6 – 10

8 Jo Shimoda 12 – 7

9 Mitchell Harrison 11 – 8

10 Carson Mumford 13 – 9

11 Derek Drake 10 – 12

12 R.J. Hampshire 5 – 17

13 Cameron McAdoo 9 – 15

14 Stilez Robertson 16 – 13

15 Mason Gonzalez 15 – 14

16 Hunter Lawrence 19 – 11

17 Hardy Munoz 14 – 20

18 Jerry Robin 18 – 18

19 Joey Crown DNS – 16

20 Pierce Brown 17 – 32

21 Derek Kelley 20 – 19

22 Joshua Varize 23 – 21

23 Kevin Moranz 24 – 22

24 Jace Kessler 21 – 26

25 Lance Kobusch 22 – 33

26 Marcus Phelps 25 – 31

27 Ryder Floyd DNS – 23

28 Cody Williams DNS – 24

29 Zack Williams DNS – 25

30 Vincent Luhovey DNS – 27

31 Colton Eigenmann DNS – 28

32 Maxwell Sanford DNS – 29

33 Nathen Laporte DNS – 30

34 Jake Pinhancos DNS – 34

35 Dennis Gritzmacher DNS – 35

36 Mathias Jorgensen DNS – 36

37 Austin Root DNS – 37

38 Nick Gaines DNS – 38

39 Chase Lorenz DNS – 39

40 Gared Steinke DNS – 40

450 Overall

1 Eli Tomac 2 – 1

2 Marvin Musquin 1 – 6

3 Adam Cianciarulo 3 – 4

4 Justin Barcia 6 – 2

5 Zach Osborne 7 – 3

6 Chase Sexton 4 – 5

7 Blake Baggett 5 – 7

8 Dean Wilson 8 – 8

9 Broc Tickle 9 – 10

10 Christian Craig 11 – 12

11 Fredrik Noren 10 – 13

12 Henry Miller 12 – 14

13 John Short 13 – 16

14 Joey Savatgy 40 – 9

15 Benny Bloss 37 – 11

16 Jake Masterpool 16 – 17

17 Coty Schock 15 – 18

18 Max Anstie 14 – 37

19 Justin Bogle 34 – 15

20 Ben LaMay 17 – 38

21 Jeremy Smith 18 – 22

22 Tyler Bowers 38 – 19

23 Grant Harlan 19 – 21

24 Justin Rodbell 21 – 20

25 Jared Lesher 20 – 24

26 Tristan Lewis 26 – 23

27 Mcclellan Hile 22 – 28

28 Bryce Backaus 25 – 27

29 Scott Meshey 24 – 29

30 Alex Ray 23 – 34

31 Dalton Dyer 32 – 26

32 Carson Tickle 27 – 31

33 Matthew Hubert 35 – 25

34 Adam Enticknap 33 – 30

35 Christopher Prebula 28 – 35

36 Tristan Lane 31 – 33

37 Luke Neese 30 – 36

38 Luke Renzland 39 – 39

39 Chase Felong 29 – DNS

40 Timothy Crosby DNS – 32

41 Jason Anderson 36 – DNS

250 Moto One

1 Dylan Ferrandis

2 Jeremy Martin

3 Brandon Hartranft

4 Jett Lawrence

5 RJ Hampshire

6 Shane McElrath

7 Alex Martin

8 Justin Cooper

9 Cameron Mcadoo

10 Derek Drake

11 Mitchell Harrison

12 Jo Shimoda

13 Carson Mumford

14 Hardy Munoz

15 Mason Gonzales

16 Stilez Robertson

17 Pierce Brown

18 Jerry Robin

19 Hunter Lawrence

20 Derek Kelley

21 Jace Kessler

22 Lance Kobusch

23 Joshua Varize

24 Kevin Moranz

25 Marcus Phelps

26 Cody Williams

27 Chase Lorenz

28 Vincent Luhovey

29 Jake Pinhancos

30 Nathen LaPorte

31 Bryton Carroll

32 Colton Eigenmann

33 Dennis Gritzmacher

34 Nick Gaines

35 Ryder Floyd

36 Gared Steinke

37 Maxwell Sanford

38 Joseph Crown

39 Mathias Jorgensen

40 Austin Root

450 Moto One

1 Marvin Musquin

2 Eli Tomac

3 Adam Cianciarulo

4 Chase Sexton

5 Blake Baggett

6 Justin Barcia

7 Zachary Osborne

8 Dean Wilson

9 Broc Tickle

10 Fredrik Noren

11 Christian Craig

12 Henry Miller

13 John Short

14 Max Anstie

15 Coty Schock

16 Jake Masterpool

17 Ben LaMay

18 Jeremy Smith

19 Grant Harlan

20 Jared Lesher

21 Justin Rodbell

22 McClellan Hile

23 Alex Ray

24 Scott Meshey

25 Bryce Backaus

26 Tristan Lewis

27 Carson Tickle

28 Christopher Prebula

29 Chase Felong

30 Luke Neese

31 Tristan Lane

32 Dalton Dyer

33 Adam Enticknap

34 Justin Bogle

35 Matthew Hubert

36 Jason Anderson

37 Benny Bloss

38 Tyler Bowers

39 Luke Renzland

40 Joseph Savatgy

250 Moto Two

1 Jeremy Martin

2 Justin Cooper

3 Dylan Ferrandis

4 Brandon Hartranft

5 Jett Lawrence

6 Alex Martin

7 Jo Shimoda

8 Mitchell Harrison

9 Carson Mumford

10 Shane McElrath

11 Hunter Lawrence

12 Derek Drake

13 Stilez Robertson

14 Mason Gonzales

15 Cameron Mcadoo

16 Joseph Crown

17 RJ Hampshire

18 Jerry Robin

19 Derek Kelley

20 Hardy Munoz

21 Joshua Varize

22 Kevin Moranz

23 Ryder Floyd

24 Cody Williams

25 Zack Williams

26 Jace Kessler

27 Vincent Luhovey

28 Colton Eigenmann

29 Maxwell Sanford

30 Nathen LaPorte

31 Marcus Phelps

32 Pierce Brown

33 Lance Kobusch

34 Jake Pinhancos

35 Dennis Gritzmacher

36 Mathias Jorgensen

37 Austin Root

38 Nick Gaines

39 Chase Lorenz

40 Gared Steinke

450 Moto Two

1 Eli Tomac

2 Justin Barcia

3 Zachary Osborne

4 Adam Cianciarulo

5 Chase Sexton

6 Marvin Musquin

7 Blake Baggett

8 Dean Wilson

9 Joseph Savatgy

10 Broc Tickle

11 Benny Bloss

12 Christian Craig

13 Fredrik Noren

14 Henry Miller

15 Justin Bogle

16 John Short

17 Jake Masterpool

18 Coty Schock

19 Tyler Bowers

20 Justin Rodbell

21 Grant Harlan

22 Jeremy Smith

23 Tristan Lewis

24 Jared Lesher

25 Matthew Hubert

26 Dalton Dyer

27 Bryce Backaus

28 McClellan Hile

29 Scott Meshey

30 Adam Enticknap

31 Carson Tickle

32 Timothy Crosby

33 Tristan Lane

34 Alex Ray

35 Christopher Prebula

36 Luke Neese

37 Max Anstie

38 Ben LaMay

39 Luke Renzland

40 Chase Felong