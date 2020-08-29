TWO IN A ROW FOR JEREMY MARTIN, TOMAC BACK ON TOP

Eli Tomac finally climbed himself back up onto the top step of the podium while Jeremy Martin was able to take his second overall win in a row at the third round of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana. In 450 moto one, Marvin Musquin repeated what he did during the first moto here last here and absolutely dominated the field. In moto two, the battle for the win seemed like it could go to a handful of different riders at any given time, but it was Eli Tomac who would come home victorious. Just like his fellow Frenchman, Dylan Ferrandis won by quite a large margin in the 250 class. A fall in the first turn of moto two had him coming from dead last all the way to third for second overall on the day. Jeremy Martin took advantage of the situation and scored 2-1 for his second overall win in two weeks. Both Ferrandis and Osborne continue their points leads going into round four next weekend at Red Bud. Read below for full moto and overall results. (For extended coverage of the 2020 Ironman National MX, click here)
250 Overall
1 Jeremy Martin 2 – 1
2 Dylan Ferrandis 1 – 3
3 Brandon Hartranft 3 – 4
4 Justin Cooper 8 – 2
5 Jett Lawrence 4 – 5
6 Alex Martin 7 – 6
7 Shane McElrath 6 – 10
8 Jo Shimoda 12 – 7
9 Mitchell Harrison 11 – 8
10 Carson Mumford 13 – 9
11 Derek Drake 10 – 12
12 R.J. Hampshire 5 – 17
13 Cameron McAdoo 9 – 15
14 Stilez Robertson 16 – 13
15 Mason Gonzalez 15 – 14
16 Hunter Lawrence 19 – 11
17 Hardy Munoz 14 – 20
18 Jerry Robin 18 – 18
19 Joey Crown DNS – 16
20 Pierce Brown 17 – 32
21 Derek Kelley 20 – 19
22 Joshua Varize 23 – 21
23 Kevin Moranz 24 – 22
24 Jace Kessler 21 – 26
25 Lance Kobusch 22 – 33
26 Marcus Phelps 25 – 31
27 Ryder Floyd DNS – 23
28 Cody Williams DNS – 24
29 Zack Williams DNS – 25
30 Vincent Luhovey DNS – 27
31 Colton Eigenmann DNS – 28
32 Maxwell Sanford DNS – 29
33 Nathen Laporte DNS – 30
34 Jake Pinhancos DNS – 34
35 Dennis Gritzmacher DNS – 35
36 Mathias Jorgensen DNS – 36
37 Austin Root DNS – 37
38 Nick Gaines DNS – 38
39 Chase Lorenz DNS – 39
40 Gared Steinke DNS – 40
450 Overall
1 Eli Tomac 2 – 1
2 Marvin Musquin 1 – 6
3 Adam Cianciarulo 3 – 4
4 Justin Barcia 6 – 2
5 Zach Osborne 7 – 3
6 Chase Sexton 4 – 5
7 Blake Baggett 5 – 7
8 Dean Wilson 8 – 8
9 Broc Tickle 9 – 10
10 Christian Craig 11 – 12
11 Fredrik Noren 10 – 13
12 Henry Miller 12 – 14
13 John Short 13 – 16
14 Joey Savatgy 40 – 9
15 Benny Bloss 37 – 11
16 Jake Masterpool 16 – 17
17 Coty Schock 15 – 18
18 Max Anstie 14 – 37
19 Justin Bogle 34 – 15
20 Ben LaMay 17 – 38
21 Jeremy Smith 18 – 22
22 Tyler Bowers 38 – 19
23 Grant Harlan 19 – 21
24 Justin Rodbell 21 – 20
25 Jared Lesher 20 – 24
26 Tristan Lewis 26 – 23
27 Mcclellan Hile 22 – 28
28 Bryce Backaus 25 – 27
29 Scott Meshey 24 – 29
30 Alex Ray 23 – 34
31 Dalton Dyer 32 – 26
32 Carson Tickle 27 – 31
33 Matthew Hubert 35 – 25
34 Adam Enticknap 33 – 30
35 Christopher Prebula 28 – 35
36 Tristan Lane 31 – 33
37 Luke Neese 30 – 36
38 Luke Renzland 39 – 39
39 Chase Felong 29 – DNS
40 Timothy Crosby DNS – 32
41 Jason Anderson 36 – DNS
250 Moto One
1 Dylan Ferrandis
2 Jeremy Martin
3 Brandon Hartranft
4 Jett Lawrence
5 RJ Hampshire
6 Shane McElrath
7 Alex Martin
8 Justin Cooper
9 Cameron Mcadoo
10 Derek Drake
11 Mitchell Harrison
12 Jo Shimoda
13 Carson Mumford
14 Hardy Munoz
15 Mason Gonzales
16 Stilez Robertson
17 Pierce Brown
18 Jerry Robin
19 Hunter Lawrence
20 Derek Kelley
21 Jace Kessler
22 Lance Kobusch
23 Joshua Varize
24 Kevin Moranz
25 Marcus Phelps
26 Cody Williams
27 Chase Lorenz
28 Vincent Luhovey
29 Jake Pinhancos
30 Nathen LaPorte
31 Bryton Carroll
32 Colton Eigenmann
33 Dennis Gritzmacher
34 Nick Gaines
35 Ryder Floyd
36 Gared Steinke
37 Maxwell Sanford
38 Joseph Crown
39 Mathias Jorgensen
40 Austin Root
450 Moto One
1 Marvin Musquin
2 Eli Tomac
3 Adam Cianciarulo
4 Chase Sexton
5 Blake Baggett
6 Justin Barcia
7 Zachary Osborne
8 Dean Wilson
9 Broc Tickle
10 Fredrik Noren
11 Christian Craig
12 Henry Miller
13 John Short
14 Max Anstie
15 Coty Schock
16 Jake Masterpool
17 Ben LaMay
18 Jeremy Smith
19 Grant Harlan
20 Jared Lesher
21 Justin Rodbell
22 McClellan Hile
23 Alex Ray
24 Scott Meshey
25 Bryce Backaus
26 Tristan Lewis
27 Carson Tickle
28 Christopher Prebula
29 Chase Felong
30 Luke Neese
31 Tristan Lane
32 Dalton Dyer
33 Adam Enticknap
34 Justin Bogle
35 Matthew Hubert
36 Jason Anderson
37 Benny Bloss
38 Tyler Bowers
39 Luke Renzland
40 Joseph Savatgy
250 Moto Two
1 Jeremy Martin
2 Justin Cooper
3 Dylan Ferrandis
4 Brandon Hartranft
5 Jett Lawrence
6 Alex Martin
7 Jo Shimoda
8 Mitchell Harrison
9 Carson Mumford
10 Shane McElrath
11 Hunter Lawrence
12 Derek Drake
13 Stilez Robertson
14 Mason Gonzales
15 Cameron Mcadoo
16 Joseph Crown
17 RJ Hampshire
18 Jerry Robin
19 Derek Kelley
20 Hardy Munoz
21 Joshua Varize
22 Kevin Moranz
23 Ryder Floyd
24 Cody Williams
25 Zack Williams
26 Jace Kessler
27 Vincent Luhovey
28 Colton Eigenmann
29 Maxwell Sanford
30 Nathen LaPorte
31 Marcus Phelps
32 Pierce Brown
33 Lance Kobusch
34 Jake Pinhancos
35 Dennis Gritzmacher
36 Mathias Jorgensen
37 Austin Root
38 Nick Gaines
39 Chase Lorenz
40 Gared Steinke
450 Moto Two
1 Eli Tomac
2 Justin Barcia
3 Zachary Osborne
4 Adam Cianciarulo
5 Chase Sexton
6 Marvin Musquin
7 Blake Baggett
8 Dean Wilson
9 Joseph Savatgy
10 Broc Tickle
11 Benny Bloss
12 Christian Craig
13 Fredrik Noren
14 Henry Miller
15 Justin Bogle
16 John Short
17 Jake Masterpool
18 Coty Schock
19 Tyler Bowers
20 Justin Rodbell
21 Grant Harlan
22 Jeremy Smith
23 Tristan Lewis
24 Jared Lesher
25 Matthew Hubert
26 Dalton Dyer
27 Bryce Backaus
28 McClellan Hile
29 Scott Meshey
30 Adam Enticknap
31 Carson Tickle
32 Timothy Crosby
33 Tristan Lane
34 Alex Ray
35 Christopher Prebula
36 Luke Neese
37 Max Anstie
38 Ben LaMay
39 Luke Renzland
40 Chase Felong
