2020 IRONMAN NATIONAL MX RESULTS: MOTO 1

The first motos of the day are getting underway here at round three of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Keep checking back for updates on the motos as the day goes on. (For extended coverage of the 2020 Ironman National MX, click here)
250 Class
1 Dylan Ferrandis
2 Jeremy Martin
3 Brandon Hartranft
4 Jett Lawrence
5 RJ Hampshire
6 Shane McElrath
7 Alex Martin
8 Justin Cooper
9 Cameron Mcadoo
10 Derek Drake
11 Mitchell Harrison
12 Jo Shimoda
13 Carson Mumford
14 Hardy Munoz
15 Mason Gonzales
16 Stilez Robertson
17 Pierce Brown
18 Jerry Robin
19 Hunter Lawrence
20 Derek Kelley
21 Jace Kessler
22 Lance Kobusch
23 Joshua Varize
24 Kevin Moranz
25 Marcus Phelps
26 Cody Williams
27 Chase Lorenz
28 Vincent Luhovey
29 Jake Pinhancos
30 Nathen LaPorte
31 Bryton Carroll
32 Colton Eigenmann
33 Dennis Gritzmacher
34 Nick Gaines
35 Ryder Floyd
36 Gared Steinke
37 Maxwell Sanford
38 Joseph Crown
39 Mathias Jorgensen
40 Austin Root
450 Class
1 Marvin Musquin
2 Eli Tomac
3 Adam Cianciarulo
4 Chase Sexton
5 Blake Baggett
6 Justin Barcia
7 Zachary Osborne
8 Dean Wilson
9 Broc Tickle
10 Fredrik Noren
11 Christian Craig
12 Henry Miller
13 John Short
14 Max Anstie
15 Coty Schock
16 Jake Masterpool
17 Ben LaMay
18 Jeremy Smith
19 Grant Harlan
20 Jared Lesher
21 Justin Rodbell
22 McClellan Hile
23 Alex Ray
24 Scott Meshey
25 Bryce Backaus
26 Tristan Lewis
27 Carson Tickle
28 Christopher Prebula
29 Chase Felong
30 Luke Neese
31 Tristan Lane
32 Dalton Dyer
33 Adam Enticknap
34 Justin Bogle
35 Matthew Hubert
36 Jason Anderson
37 Benny Bloss
38 Tyler Bowers
39 Luke Renzland
40 Joseph Savatgy
