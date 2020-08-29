2020 IRONMAN NATIONAL MX RESULTS: POINTS STANDINGS

After three rounds of racing, it’s still Zach Osborne and Dylan Ferrandis leading the way in their respective classes for the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. After Ironman, Jeremy Martin has closed the gap even more and sits just four points shy of the overall lead. The same is true in the 450 class, as Marvin Musquin, Justin Barcia and Eli Tomac all took a chunk out of Osborne’s lead, which is still a margin of 13 points over second place. Here’s how the rest of the racer’s stack up after round three: (For extended coverage of the 2020 Ironman National MX, click here)
250 Standings
1 Dylan Ferrandis 135
2 Jeremy Martin 131
3 Alex Martin 100
4 Shane McElrath 95
5 R.J. Hampshire 90
6 Cameron McAdoo 79
7 Justin Cooper 75
8 Jett Lawrence 63
9 Brandon Hartranft 61
10 Mitchell Harrison 61
11 Carson Mumford 52
12 Derek Drake 50
13 Mason Gonzalez 45
14 Stilez Robertson 40
15 Jo Shimoda 36
16 Pierce Brown 31
17 Nick Gaines 28
18 Hardy Munoz 21
19 Hunter Lawrence 19
20 Lance Kobusch 18
21 Ezra Hastings 14
22 Joey Crown 12
23 Jerry Robin 11
24 Gared Steinke 11
25 Austin Root 9
26 Darian Sanayei 7
27 Zack Williams 6
28 Jordan Bailey 6
29 Joshua Varize 5
30 Dilan Schwartz 5
31 Maxwell Sanford 4
32 Derek Kelley 3
33 Mathias Jorgensen 3
450 Standings
1 Zach Osborne 122
2 Marvin Musquin 109
3 Justin Barcia 96
4 Eli Tomac 95
5 Adam Cianciarulo 89
6 Blake Baggett 81
7 Chase Sexton 78
8 Broc Tickle 71
9 Christian Craig 59
10 Dean Wilson 58
11 Jason Anderson 58
12 Max Anstie 54
13 Joey Savatgy 48
14 Fredrik Noren 37
15 Henry Miller 37
16 Cooper Webb 29
17 Jake Masterpool 28
18 Coty Schock 23
19 Benny Bloss 21
20 Justin Bogle 21
21 Justin Rodbell 19
22 Jeremy Smith 16
23 John Short 13
24 Tyler Bowers 11
25 Luke Renzland 11
26 Matthew Hubert 9
27 Chase Felong 8
28 Justin Hoeft 7
29 Ben LaMay 6
30 Jeffrey Walker 4
31 Jared Lesher 3
32 Cory Carsten 3
33 Grant Harlan 2
