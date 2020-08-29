2020 IRONMAN NATIONAL MX RESULTS: POINTS STANDINGS

After three rounds of racing, it’s still Zach Osborne and Dylan Ferrandis leading the way in their respective classes for the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. After Ironman, Jeremy Martin has closed the gap even more and sits just four points shy of the overall lead. The same is true in the 450 class, as Marvin Musquin, Justin Barcia and Eli Tomac all took a chunk out of Osborne’s lead, which is still a margin of 13 points over second place. Here’s how the rest of the racer’s stack up after round three: (For extended coverage of the 2020 Ironman National MX, click here)

250 Standings

1 Dylan Ferrandis 135

2 Jeremy Martin 131

3 Alex Martin 100

4 Shane McElrath 95

5 R.J. Hampshire 90

6 Cameron McAdoo 79

7 Justin Cooper 75

8 Jett Lawrence 63

9 Brandon Hartranft 61

10 Mitchell Harrison 61

11 Carson Mumford 52

12 Derek Drake 50

13 Mason Gonzalez 45

14 Stilez Robertson 40

15 Jo Shimoda 36

16 Pierce Brown 31

17 Nick Gaines 28

18 Hardy Munoz 21

19 Hunter Lawrence 19

20 Lance Kobusch 18

21 Ezra Hastings 14

22 Joey Crown 12

23 Jerry Robin 11

24 Gared Steinke 11

25 Austin Root 9

26 Darian Sanayei 7

27 Zack Williams 6

28 Jordan Bailey 6

29 Joshua Varize 5

30 Dilan Schwartz 5

31 Maxwell Sanford 4

32 Derek Kelley 3

33 Mathias Jorgensen 3

450 Standings

1 Zach Osborne 122

2 Marvin Musquin 109

3 Justin Barcia 96

4 Eli Tomac 95

5 Adam Cianciarulo 89

6 Blake Baggett 81

7 Chase Sexton 78

8 Broc Tickle 71

9 Christian Craig 59

10 Dean Wilson 58

11 Jason Anderson 58

12 Max Anstie 54

13 Joey Savatgy 48

14 Fredrik Noren 37

15 Henry Miller 37

16 Cooper Webb 29

17 Jake Masterpool 28

18 Coty Schock 23

19 Benny Bloss 21

20 Justin Bogle 21

21 Justin Rodbell 19

22 Jeremy Smith 16

23 John Short 13

24 Tyler Bowers 11

25 Luke Renzland 11

26 Matthew Hubert 9

27 Chase Felong 8

28 Justin Hoeft 7

29 Ben LaMay 6

30 Jeffrey Walker 4

31 Jared Lesher 3

32 Cory Carsten 3

33 Grant Harlan 2