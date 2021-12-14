THROWBACK BILL’S PIPE YAMAHA YZ250 PROJECT: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY

Here is a little throwback to our Yamaha YZ250 collaboration with Bills Pipes and Barns Pro Racing on this week’s 2-Stroke Tuesday brought to you by Decal Works. 2-Stroke Theater is packed with Yamaha two-strokes. See the complete history of Yamaha’s iconic YZ250 in this week’s 2-Stroke History section at the bottom of this post.

Team mechanic Andrew Bauer originally built this machine for Chris Alldredge to ride at the MTA Two-Stroke Championship, but Chris was injured the week before at the Seattle Supercross. Jon Jon Ames would fill-in piloting the YZ250 to a solid podium finish.

Torc 1 Attack handlebars are made from 4mm 7000 series aluminum alloy for a high tensile strength featuring built in anti-vibration technology, shot peened anodized finish, laser etched alignment grid markings and are available in multiple bar bends. Torc1 Hole Shot grips are available in a variety of colors, soft or medium compounds with a full and half waffle design. Torc1 even supplies a tube of grip glue.

Bills Pipes cone look exhaust is constructed of 19-guage carbon steel that is hand welded in the USA and designed to improve performance throughout the entire power band. The MX2 Carbon silencer from Bills Pipe features a carbon fiber housing, 304 stainless steel mid-pipe,CNC machine mounting bracket and is purpose built for performance. Rekluse’s Core Torque Drive clutch is designed to decrease operating temperature, eliminate clutch fade, improve rider feel and transfer more torque to the rear wheel than the stock units.

The Moto Stuff oversized front rotor kit features a 6061 billet aluminum bracket, and the 280mm laser-cut, heat-treated, 400-series stainless-steel, warp-free rotor has a lightweight design, reducing rotational mass for improved handling.

Sunstar’s Triplestar rear sprocket is computer designed with weight reduction cutouts and exclusive tooth-valley providing improved chain roller contact area for power transfer with a hard anodized finish for durability.TM Designs rear chain guide is lighter, stronger and slimmer than stock units made with their proprietary return impact memory formula infused with oil additive to reduce surface drag while being available in a variety of colors.

The cylinder and head modifications were performed in house at Bills Pipes, fed by a Mototassinari V-Force Reed Cage and matched to one of Bill’s cone-look expansion chambers with a carbon-fiber silencer.

The Pro Wheel complete wheel sets include aircraft quality 6061-T6 billet aluminum hubs, double-butted carbon-steel spokes for increased strength, and 7000 series aircraft-quality aluminum black rims. Fusion graphics and custom gripper seat cover gave our Yamaha YZ250 a ready-for-supercross team look.

2-STROKE THEATER

2-STROKE HISTORY

The history of the Yamaha YZ250 is the history of motocross in America. No other machine was the platform for so many world-shaking innovations. The list of firsts goes on and on: reed valves, single-shock suspension and power valves all started with the Yamaha. There’s no telling what the history of motocross would look like if not for the YZ250 and the people behind it. But it certainly would be very, very different.

