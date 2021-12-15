PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT: LEATT 2022

Stephanie Slattery, the big cheese over at Leatt, fills us in on three hot 2022 gears lines that the just introduced into the US market.

RIDE KIT 3.5 JUNIOR: The Ride Kit 3.5 Junior is packaged with the pants and jersey together, and represents great value and quality in a traditional-tailored classic fit. The jersey uses a 3D stretch-mesh fabric with air channels and over-lock stitching for comfort, and the tailored fit means that the jersey can be worn with or without body armor. The pants are pre-curved using stretch-knit panels that offer durability and breathability and reinforced in critical areas. A leather panel on the right knee keeps the heat of the exhaust away, and top-quality YKK zippers along with silicone grip in the waist ensure the pants stay in place.
With sizes starting at XXS right up to XL, we should have a set to put a smile on the faces of those mini warriors!
Price: $89.99, pants/jersey kit

MOTO 4.5 ENDURO: The all-new 4.5 Enduro pants and jersey combo could be just what you have been looking for! The pants feature a pre-curved classic boot fit and cargo storage pockets on both thighs and on the rear yoke with Ripstop stretch panels. Also included are multi-layer reinforcements and leather in the knee areas, YKK zippers, and silicone grip in the waist to ensure these pants will stay in place. The all-new 4.5 Enduro jersey offers a more relaxed, classic fit than our 5.5 Ultraweld, with new abrasion- and snag-resistant materials where you need it—in the arms and chest panels, while a moisture-wicking fabric on the back keeps you cool. This jersey is super comfortable with over-lock stitching and is tailored to work with or without body armor.
Price: $159.99, pants; $44.99, jersey

MOTO 5.5: The Moto 5.5 UltraWeld jersey is designed to be ultralight, has welded seams and offers ample ventilation, thanks to its air channels and laser-cut vents. The stretch mesh ensures a race fit that enables you to ride with or without body armor, and a rear silicone grip keeps the jersey tucked in the pants, a welded seam at the cuff and a hems make it ultra comfortable. Our all-new top-line race team tried and tested the pants and found they are unbeatable, more flexible, durable and lighter. The 5.5 pants will give you ultimate comfort and first-layer protection. There’s a completely new fit incorporating an anti-roll waist system that locks into the rear yolk, meaning you won’t be caught with your pants down! Full-grain leather knees offer the ultimate in wear resistance as part of our multi-layered signature Internal Knee Brace System (IKS), which reduces the wear and tear from knee braces using different materials in critical places while not affecting the comfort and feel.
Price: $199.99, pants; $74.99, jersey

