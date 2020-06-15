THINGS RETURN TO NORMAL IN PA : 2020 HIGH POINT GNCC RACE REPORT

With racing starting to resume around the world things are slowly feeling normal again and FMF KTM’s Kailub Russell was looking more like himself at round six of the 2020 GNCC series held at High Point raceway in MT. Morris PA.

After seven laps and three-hours of racing it was FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Kailub Russell earning the overall win by 11.5 seconds. Russell would just miss out on grabbing the XC1 holeshot, but would waste no time moving into the number one spot as they headed into the woods. Russell maintained his lead for the duration of the race, clinching his fifth overall win of the season.

Starting at the back of the pack on lap one, Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Josh Strang was on a mission to get to the front and battle for another win. Strang would make the necessary passes and move into second place on the fourth lap of racing, however Strang would run out of time to close the gap between Russell and himself. After six rounds of racing, Strang sits 28 points behind Russell in the National Championship points standings.

FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Ben Kelley returned to racing after suffering a shoulder injury at the start of the season. Kelley made his way across the finish line in third overall after battling for the full length of the three-hour race. With his shoulder injury in the past, Kelley will be looking to battle at the front of the pack for the rest of the season.

Earning fourth overall at High Point was Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jordan Ashburn. Ashburn has been having a great season, and currently sits third in the points standings. Ashburn battled for a top position at the start of the race, and would continue to battle all the way to the checkered flag.