SALT LAKE CITY SUPERCROSS, ROUND 15 VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Ken Roczen came back to win round 15 in the Monster Energy Supercross season, which was enough to move back into second place in the series. There are two rounds left, both to be held in Rice Eccles Stadium, and it’s likely that it will go to the very last race to name the new champion. For more coverage of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.

In the 250 West class, it was Austin Forkner claiming his second straight win over Dylan Ferrandis. Their race will continue at the East/West showdown next race where the strangest season in Supercross history will conclude. To see how the 2020 Supercross points currently look, click here.