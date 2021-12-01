THE WEEKLY FEED: WORCS BITD • NEW PRODUCTS SPOTLIGHT • HARD ENDURO BATTLE

BLAST FROM THE PAST: PRIVATEER WINS WORCS CHAMPIONSHIP

Self sponsored Bobby Bonds, the former Factory Pro Circuit Kawasaki racer won the 2008 WORCS championship on a self sponsored KX450. And while there are always battles on the track, this photo shows the camaraderie amongst the teams. KTM held the championship until this point and gave nothing but kudos to a pilot who had come back from injuries, switched to a new segment in the sport and beat teams with full factory budgets and support.

NEWS

WORLD CHAMP SCHREIBER Returning to The USA

Former World Trials Champion Bernie Schreiber will be returning to Montana USA on the 40th

anniversary of his double US National Championship victories there in 1982 to conduct a two day trials

school during an event of five consecutive days that includes the annual Whiskey Gulch Two-Day Trials

in Butte, Montana, June 15-19, 2022.



Schreiber, America’s only World Trials Champion and Scottish Six Days Trial winner will hold his

signature “Master Class Experience” two day school to start off the festivities and will be the Guest of

Honor for the Champions Day celebration held on the third day. Schreiber will also take part in the

finale, the Whiskey Gulch Two-Day Trials, an event that brought in over 100 riders from eight different

states in 2020 as part of the Conquer The West Trials Series which began in 2017. This is a two day event

series in the western USA where riders take part in at least four events to earn points towards their

respective final positions and has expanded to include ten-two day events in 2022.

• For information on the Schreiber Masterclass Experience Trials School and Champions Day, please contact: Rich Hilbun at [email protected]

• For information on the Whiskey Gulch Two Day Trials and partnership opportunities, please contact: Dan Larson at [email protected]

2022 GNCC SCHEDULE

The GNCC Series is set to kick off on February 19 and 20 with the Big Buck GNCC in Union, South Carolina. From there the series will head south for the 8th Annual Wild Boar GNCC in Palatka, Florida, which is also held in conjunction with the 2022 Daytona Beach “Bike Week” festivities on March 5 and 6. Then the next weekend, March 12 and 13, the series continues in Washington, Georgia for a back-to-back round with The General GNCC at Aonia Pass MX.

SOCIAL ITCHES

VIDEO JUKEBOX

GEAR BAG

URMOSI 720 SBC BAR CLAMP

We’re testing the Urmosi 720 SBC right now. It’s innovative and most definitely gives cushion and comfort through the bars in hacky terrain. More to come!

www.urmosi.com/dirt-bike

www.slavensracing.com





Enduro Engineering’s Moto Roost deflectors are unique as they mount directly to the clutch and front brake perch, which saves room in the congested handlebar zone. They are available for most current machines.

https://enduroeng.com/

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

Whilst’ sifting through some photos I came across this one from an 1994 AMA Qualifier in Washington state. This is just after the final moto where I had a killer battle with RMX mounted Phil Douglas and was greeted by Roost, carrying one-year old Ali and our great friends Lori and Dickie. Hylton from FMF was my pit crew, my ‘501 Berg was superb though I did lose the rear fender in the final moto. It was a great year! Of note, daughter Ali is now 27. Dag…