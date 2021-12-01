MR. KNOW-IT-ALL: VINTAGE CLUTCH PLATES

CLUTCH DRAMA

Dear Mr. Know-It-All,

I recently purchased a 1984 YZ125G off of Craigslist. The first time I rode it, I realized the clutch did not work. I replaced the clutch cable, but that did not work. After tearing apart the clutch, I realized the whole clutch needed to be replaced. After searching many websites, I could not find a single clutch that will fit my bike. Do you have any suggestions? Thanks for your time.

Sadams

via [email protected]

After doing a vast search for your vintage YZ clutch, I was able to confirm that Barnett Clutches

(www.barnettclutches.com) makes both clutch plates and springs for your machine. The fiber plates use a Kevlar material and are very durable. Now, I don’t know the shape of your clutch basket, but if there are no serious grooves in it, you should be able to reuse it. Inspect it carefully. Soak the new clutch fiber plates in your gear oil of choice overnight before installing and, of course, put fresh gear oil in with the new clutch. Hopefully, this gets you back in action. Let us know how it goes.