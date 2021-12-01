2022 KTM ADVENTURE BIKES ANNOUNCED

KTM has just announced its adventure bikes for 2022. Included in the line are two new versions of the 1290; the 1290 Super Adventure R and the 1290 Super Adventure S. The R model looks to have serious dirt capability and comes with aggressive Bridgestone tires and reworked XPLOR suspension components. The following press release is direct from KTM:

KTM North America, Inc. is pleased to introduce its 2022 lineup of ADVENTURE motorcycles, ushering in a new era of rider-focused design and ground-breaking technology. Leading the way are the all-new flagship models, the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S and KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R. Taking full advantage of the feedback from riders across the globe, these 2022 ADVENTURE heavy-hitters fully encapsulate what it means to explore any terrain, from the pavement to the most unbeaten of paths. These new generation liter-class machines are the unquestioned halo Adventure models in KTM’s travel arsenal.

For 2022, they take their place among a pair of incredibly capable middleweights, the agile, travel-ready KTM 890 ADVENTURE and the extreme, offroad-focused KTM 890 ADVENTURE R. For riders looking for the perfect blend of travel-enduro capability and sporty, agile packaging, the updated KTM 390 ADVENTURE enters 2022 with new looks and a list of refinements. Rounding out the segment is the beloved KTM 690 ENDURO R—the do-it-all king of versatility—featuring class leading performance and technology.

ARRIVING THIS DECEMBER – THE KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S REDEFINES RIDER-FOCUSED PERFORMANCE



Introducing a third generation of liter-class KTM ADVENTURE models, the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S is the sportiest and most technologically-advanced ADVENTURE bike to roll its wheels off the production line in Mattighofen, Austria. Forged to provide the benefits of a versatile sport-tourer with diligence paid to ergonomics and comfort over any terrain, in brief it’s the ultimate high-performance ADVENTURE bike.

Redesigned ergonomics

Focusing on keener handling, the new KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S introduces a chassis overhaul that further enhances weight distribution and riding agility. A sharper cornering sensation is achieved by moving the steering head back by 15 mm and re-locating the front section of the engine. Additionally, the longer open-lattice swingarm contributes to a more stable feeling under acceleration. The subframe has been crafted to provide a lower seat height without sacrificing durability or practicality.

Surrounding the rider is a new 6.1-gal. (23-l) keyless-cap fuel tank and a set of bodywork that augments the bike’s agile handling. Every inch of the paneling has been analyzed so as not to impede comfort or performance. Providing additional comfort for the long rides, the new seat is two-tiered and adjustable by 20 mm. Also customizable are the handlebar levers, the all-new TFT dash and the windshield, which has been developed through wind tunnel testing and can be moved by 55 mm. Overall, the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S excels for its lower centralization of masses and refined weight balance. It begs to be ridden hard or caressed to speed over long distances.

Technology to boost performance

Regulating the ride is the new generation of electronic aids with a less intrusive level of traction control in RAIN, STREET, SPORT, OFFROAD and an updated (optional) RALLY mode. To take you to the best riding terrain with less fuss, the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S introduces an innovative Adaptive Cruise Control system as standard for 2022. Developed in collaboration with Bosch, the radar-based system automatically adjusts speed and the distance to traffic ahead according to five stages that can be set with the re-designed handlebar switches.

The riding experience is further boosted with the brand new 7” TFT display that is hooked to a new Connectivity Unit for seamless smartphone pairing. The larger dashboard view has quicker and more practical menu systems as well as clear aesthetic infographics to clearly indicate various sections of the bike. The dash sits on top of a redesigned storage compartment with a USB charging socket. To communicate with the new display, the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S comes with all-new switches on both sides of the handlebar, which offer a new and more seamless user experience. A new set of quick select and favorites buttons will allow for setup changes on the fly, while the rider stays focused on the roads ahead.

Advanced componentry

The heart of the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S is the revised V-twin. The eye-widening power and torque come in a lighter form (-3.5 lb / -1.6 kg) thanks to thinner engine cases and a new oil circuit. The engine breathes through an upgraded two-headed exhaust and shifts with a revised PANKL gear mechanism that brings big improvements in the optional Quickshifter+ function.

New pistons have further raised reliability, and the whole unit retains better cooling thanks to a new water/oil system. The two new radiators work with the redesigned bodywork to channel warm air away from the rider’s legs, and 15,000 km service intervals and low fuel consumption round-off the re-energized powerplant.

Furthermore, the lean-angle dependent Motorcycle Traction Control has two different controllers, one for wheel slip and another for pitch angle, with their own data and strategies. The Cornering ABS and Offroad ABS systems are products of the new Bosch Motorcycle Stability Control, while Motor Slip Regulation (optional) assists with abrupt downshifts.

The KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S will hurtle along bumpy trails, courtesy of a new generation of WP APEX Semi-Active Technology suspension. The SAT boasts augmented damping thanks to new valves, while the 6D lean angle sensor inputs directly into the unit for a thorough outline of rider behavior.

Part of the updated range of KTM PowerParts specifically designed for the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S is the Suspension Pro package that offers individual damping for the fork and the shock, automatic preload adjustment and an on/off Anti Dive setting. With the additional Rally Pack featuring the RALLY riding mode and the respective MTC slip adjuster, all of the Suspension Pro and Rally Pack features together with the Quickshifter+, the Motor Slip Regulation, the Hill Hold Control and the adaptive brake light are included in the all-in-one Tech Pack.

KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S – MODEL HIGHLIGHTS

New ergonomics –> new fuel tank, lower seat & new plastics

Reworked bodywork –> shorter chassis, new subframe & longer swingarm

Optimized weight distribution –> added agility & comfort

New generation electronics –> innovative ACC & reworked cornering MTC

More intuitive 7” TFT display –> optimal accessibility

Redesigned handlebar switches, improved CCU

Revised 1301 cc LC8 engine –> lighter without sacrificing power

Next generation of Semi-Active Suspension

Remodeled optional technology  Suspension Pro, Rally Pack & Tech Pack

THE ALL-NEW KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R ALLOWS FOR LIMITLESS TRAVEL POSSIBILITIES EVEN WHERE THE ROAD ENDS

The second installment in the new generation of liter-class KTM ADVENTURE models comes in the form of the all-new KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R. Engineered to cross the wildest and most challenging terrain, this motorcycle has the capacity to take adventurers anywhere.

Primed and ready to plant its flag anywhere on the planet, the 2022 KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R shares many of the same updates found on the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S but has been designed from the ground-up with a different aim – to conquer all that comes before it, paved or unpaved.

All-terrain agility

Riding the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R across rough terrain in the easiest and most intuitive way possible has been a development priority for the completely reworked 2022 edition. All new bodywork, providing excellent ergonomics and allowing the fuel in the three-piece tank to be held as low as possible, has been designed for better agility, a lower center of gravity and optimal feeling in all riding conditions.

Control and balance is enhanced by the new subframe, which has also been reconstructed and is topped with a sporty stepped seat coming in at 880 mm of height with slim dimensions and handy storage underneath.

Further enhancing handling and offroad performance is the reworked WP XPLOR suspension. The KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R benefits from KTM’s racing-won suspension tuning knowhow and has been set up to deliver the absolute best offroad capability, while still maintaining its essential touring rideability. Comfort and performance have been blended into the fully-adjustable 48 mm front forks with an impressive 220 mm of travel and split damping functions. Quick modifications are done with a twist of the respective compression and rebound dials. The same 220 mm travel graces the WP PDS shock. The confidence-inspiring versatility of the system was achieved through countless hours of test riding in the California desert, as well as long stretches of varied European landscapes.

Performance-tailored technology

The 2022 KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R is a vessel for the latest electronics packages and continuation of the collaboration with first-rate pioneers like Bosch. A new six-axis lean angle sensor filters information on the exact pitch and position of the bike and its behavior. In turn, this affects the degree of Motorcycle Traction Control, Motor Slip Regulation, Motorcycle Stability Control and forces of Offroad ABS. Like the suspension, these systems endured endless miles of testing and tweaking to ensure their intervention improves both street and offroad performance. To fit the needs of the modern all-terrain riding enthusiast, all rider assists can be tweaked or disengaged.

As found on the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S, standard RAIN, STREET, SPORT and OFFROAD ride modes, and the optional RALLY mode, round out the full suite of electronic rider aids found on the new KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R to allow riders to get the most out of their machine.

Premium-spec components

With a lot of effort going towards optimizing the air flow through the bike, the 2022 KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R features two separate radiators instead of the one-piece unit of its predecessor. With cleverly designed air ducts, the amount of hot air streaming towards the rider´s legs has been significantly reduced and the difference becomes easily noticeable in the slow, tight sections.

Thanks to a reworked airbox, riders can now easily access the air filter by simply removing four screws. The filter itself now features vertical ribs, instead of horizontal, which helps direct dust or sand towards the bottom of the air box. Overall, a better design for hardcore adventurers.

To cope with the rigors of life away from the beaten track, the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R is armed with premium level equipment. New Adventure-specific Bridgestone tires are wrapped around ALPINA aluminum spoked wheels, which can be run tubeless with a reassuring O-ring sealant in the spoke nipples. This new-generation 2022 KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R comes with modern and eye-catching paint and graphic set.

KTM ‘RACE ON’ technology takes keyless ignition to a new level of autonomy, as its separate Tire Pressure Monitor system sensors provide more detailed customization and four-piston radial mounted Brembo calipers bring the whole show to a fearsome stop or satisfying slide. The windshield, levers, pegs and handlebars are all adjustable to further enhance rider adaptability.

As is the case with its S model counterpart, the new KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R benefits from a remodeled optional software package policy. With the Rally Pack offering the RALLY riding mode, MTC slip adjuster and adjustable throttle response, the all-in-one Tech Pack includes the Quickshifter+, Motor Slip Regulation, Hill Hold Control, adaptive brake light and all the features of the Rally Pack.

KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R – MODEL HIGHLIGHTS

All-new ergonomics offering extra agility

Redesigned seat with lower height

Reworked long-travel, adjustable WP XPLOR suspension

Optimized weight distribution with lower-placed fuel tanks

Cutting-edge electronics that enhance the ride

New, intuitive 7’’ TFT display with redesigned handlebar switches

New LED headlight with LED daytime light

Revised V-Twin engine with improved heat dissipation

New Adventure-spec tires by Bridgestone

KTM BOLSTERS NEW KTM 390 ADVENTURE WITH MORE FREE-ROAMING SPIRIT FOR ADVENTURERS OF ALL DEMANDS

Receiving select key upgrades in its 2022 trim, the KTM 390 ADVENTURE is here to let every biker experience the utmost adventure. No matter the rockiness of the mountain pass, the length of the wilderness trail or the demands of daily mileage, the new KTM 390 ADVENTURE is a highly-capable exploration companion every step of the way.

Setting the benchmark in the smaller cylinder segment for outstanding power-to-weight, technology and riding agility, the KTM 390 ADVENTURE is getting a fresh look and some key upgrades for 2022 that bring it closer than ever before to the full range of larger-displacement KTM ADVENTURE machines.

Further enhancing its potential to take riders to places far beyond the ordinary paths, the 2022 model’s extensive list of electronic features has been amplified with the addition of STREET and OFFROAD modes for Traction Control. Selecting OFFROAD from STREET will give the KTM a degree of rear wheel slip to enable even easier use of the bike in loose or wet terrain.

The KTM 390 ADVENTURE can be pushed to the extreme and if the conditions momentarily get the better of the rider, the OFFROAD TC will remain activated in the event of a brief stall or fall. The additional Traction Control capabilities make it easier to get even more exploratory, allowing the KTM 390 ADVENTURE to solidify its spot as the segment leader in terms of technology and electronic features.

Allowing riders to reach new extremes, KTM has given the 2022 KTM 390 ADVENTURE a set of even more robust cast wheels. The construction of the components is based around five spokes – instead of six – thus permitting increased stiffness and resistance for the rims.

For 2022, the visual identity of the KTM 390 ADVENTURE is bringing it even closer to the race-winning RALLY machines around the globe. Available in two distinct color versions, both options highlight the sharp lines of KTM’s ultra-versatile adventurer.

The bike’s famed agility is combined with the carefully considered ergonomics that place the rider right in the heart of the bike’s movements. The 2022 KTM 390 ADVENTURE can be steered like an offroader as much as it can flip into cruise for longer highway stretches, and the new look through the colors and graphics mean that the aesthetic is as sharp as the attributes.

KTM 390 ADVENTURE – HIGHLIGHTS

Enhanced electronics as standard & OFFROAD TC for added adventuring potential

Stronger & more resistant wheels for tougher riding

Segment-leading electronics including lean-angle sensitive ABS & TC

Dakar Rally-proven chassis architecture & settings

Removable steel trellis subframe fitted with just four bolts

WP APEX adjustable suspension for the best response whatever the terrain

Dependable BYBRE brakes with 320 and 280 mm discs, two channel ABS

3.8 gal (14.5 l) fuel tank for excellent range & possible 400 km with one fill

Two-part seat & crafted bodywork as part of superlative ergonomics setup

Brand new graphics & fresh look for both 2022 color versions

The 2022 KTM ADVENTURE range and KTM 690 ENDURO R will be landing at authorized KTM dealers starting December of 2021. The KTM 390 ADVENTURE will be available from February 2022 onward. For more information, visit ktm.com.