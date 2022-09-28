THE WEEKLY FEED: VIDEO SPECIAL • RJ ’88 USGP CHAMP • SHOT OF THE WEEK

This was posted my my buddy Greg Baumann. Below is the caption he wrote and says it all.

 

This landmark new Triumph Racing Team has been set-up in partnership with Thierry Chizat-Suzzoni, one of the sport’s most experienced and successful team owners, who will field two of Triumph’s all-new 250cc 4-stroke MX bikes in the 2024 MX2 class and will add an entry into the 450cc MXGP class in 2025. Testing of the new Triumph motocross and enduro bikes is well underway and information on the specifications, performance characteristics and components of each model will be released in due course, along with more news on Triumph Racing’s entry into further top-tier Championships and categories.

 

We were out testing Wolf’s new Beta 500 dual sporter and the realtor, Brian Palmer caught Ryan Koch manhandling the machine up a rocky section of trail.

 

Mika Metals 520 Factory Series Chain uses exclusive next level bushings that slow elongation of the chain which increases chain life. Our chain has the lowest amount of friction on the market while also being one of the lightest.

 

https://mikametals.com/

 

Back in 1981/82 my favorite machine by far was the Husqvarna 430XC. This is 1982, at a District 37 Enduro and the bike had some cool Pro Circuit mods including their boost bottle, and exhaust. I was also testing a remote chamber for the 40mm fork, but honestly can’t remember the exact details.
