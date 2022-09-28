2013 KTM 200 OFF-ROAD TWO-STROKE PROJECT: OFF-ROAD 2-STROKE VIDEO SERIES

Yes, we know KTM stopped producing the 200cc off-road 2-Stroke machines a few years back but that doesn’t mean the demand for them stopped. As a matter a fact the KTM 200 might be more popular now than when KTM was mass producing them, kinda similar to what some Japanese manufactures are finding out about their two-stroke machines. There are lots of industry leading companies involved on this KTM 200 build like FMF, Dunlop, Pro X, Dubya USA, Rekluse, UFO Plastics, P3 Carbon, Race Tech Suspension, ODI Handlebars, IMS Products and Enduro Engineering. If you ride in the Arizona desert don’t be surprised if you see this machine come flying past you. This bike belongs to Robert Naughton and he doesn’t build bike to have them sit in the garage.