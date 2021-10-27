THE WEEKLY FEED: FIRST RIDE: BETA 2022 200/300RR • RODNEY SMITH BITD • NASTY HARD ENDURO VIDEO

BLAST FROM THE PAST: RODNEY SMITH- MASTERS OF MOTOCROSS WINNER

FIRST RIDE! 2022 BETA 200/300RR

Here’s a quick report from our off-road testing of the 2022 Beta 200 and 300RR machines. We traveled to Idaho to test with Beta’s Rodney Smith on his off-road testing grounds. We snuck in two days of good riding and then got hammered with a good storm on day three.

Last weekend the Wolf and his brother Mike got to ride/test and hang with Rodney Smith, former GP winner, and one of America’s greatest off-road champions. Here’s a look at his garage, not a bad place to peruse the memorabilia and the machines that adorn his workshop.

