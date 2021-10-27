THE WEEKLY FEED: FIRST RIDE: BETA 2022 200/300RR • RODNEY SMITH BITD • NASTY HARD ENDURO VIDEO

BLAST FROM THE PAST: RODNEY SMITH- MASTERS OF MOTOCROSS WINNER

In 1988 Rodney Smith was a Factory Chesterfield Suzuki rider. This photo was taken at the 1988 Masters of Motocross race in Maggiora, Italy. Rodney bested the likes of Ron Lechien, Johnny O and Rick Johnson with moto scores of 2/2/2 in the three moto format event. Rodney told us that Ronnie Lechien had it won, but flatted in the final moto.

 

FIRST RIDE! 2022 BETA 200/300RR

Here’s a quick report from our off-road testing of the 2022 Beta 200 and 300RR machines. We traveled to Idaho to test with Beta’s Rodney Smith on his off-road testing grounds. We snuck in two days of good riding and then got hammered with a good storm on day three.

The two Beta’s appear identical, with the exception of the 200’s unique expansion chamber. Interestingly enough, the 200 is 14 pounds lighter! Both machines received updates to the Sach’s suspension, increased power and torque for the 200 and the 300 received major engine changes via a new diaphragm clutch, a larger bore and revised stroke and a new cylinder head.

 

Mike Webb fell into lust with the 200RR. He called the electric start machine a cheater, with a seriously strong bottom to mid power band, good suspension traits and is super light and maneuverable.

 

Rodney Smith uses the strong bottom power character of the 200 to hold a manual wheelie over some trail carnage.

 

The new 300 has a seriously strong engine. It makes immediate power, comes jetted dead-on and is a short shift king able to pull really tall gears to make traction. Here’s Mike Webb at the wheel.

 

We felt improvements at the suspension, the new fork settings are firm yet plush enough and the rear end now has adjustable hi and low speed compression circuits. Power wise, she’s packing some heat!

 

Mike Webb (300RR) and Rodney Smith (200RR) ready to moto.

 

 

ROD’S GARAGE

Last weekend the Wolf and his brother Mike got to ride/test and hang with Rodney Smith, former GP winner, and one of America’s greatest off-road champions.  Here’s a look at his garage, not a bad place to peruse the memorabilia and the machines that adorn his workshop.

Rodney’s workshop showcases some of his GNCC winning Suzuki’s, a ton of photos from his racing career and his new Beta contingent of machines.

 

Rodney has kept nearly all of the helmets he has raced with in his career.

 

Lids and trophies abound. Rodney is a bit obsessive and the garage is hospital clean!

 

Rodney’s Beta 500RR-S Dual Sport machine is flat sano!

 

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

This is the end of 1980 at a District 37 Enduro out in the dez. Loved my Kolbe Can-Am 400, big bottom to mid power and very reliable that year. In the last months of the year I slipped on a 1980 YZ250 front end- fork-wheel and brakes. It was superb and slipped right in the triple clamps. Loved my Scott boots, though I don’t believe they were too nice to my knees, which I had drained constantly and many surgeries in the following years.
