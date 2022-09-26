TEAM USA WINS THE 75TH MONSTER ENERGY FIM MOTOCROSS OF NATIONS

It has been a long time coming to this day, but Team USA can finally, once again, call themselves the champions of the Motocross of Nations. It has been since 2011 that the United States team has stepped atop the middle of the podium in front of the world crowd, but today they earned their 23rd victory at the international event. Following them up onto the podium in second was Team France, and closely behind them rounding out the podium was Team Australia. It was a pretty close fight all day between the three teams, each earning an overall moto victory throughout the three motos and all counted scores (the worst moto score from each team is thrown out) were inside the top 10. Here’s how each of the motos played out: (for extended coverage of the 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, click here.)

Eli Tomac went on to win the first moto of the day ahead of Jago Geerts and Maxime Renaux (photo by Brandon Krause)

Race 1: MXGP + MX2

The first race of the day saw the MXGP and MX2 classes going head to head to see which country would be able to strike first and set the tone for the rest of the day. It was Eli Tomac getting out front early and leading wire to wire, but not without feeling the pressure from Belgium’s Jago Geerts just behind in striking distance the whole way through. The two Yamaha riders pushed each other so hard that they would eventually build up a gap of almost a minute over Maxime Renaux in third. Team USA member Justin Cooper would funnel in just inside the top ten with a ninth for moto one, which would end up being the US’ worst moto score of the day. Australia’s Mitch Evans secured a fifth to start his day and Hunter Lawrence came across the line about 14 seconds ahead of Cooper for eighth.

Jago Geerts would trail behind Eli Tomac at about this same gap for the entirety of race one (photo by Brandon Krause)
1 Eli Tomac
2 Jago Geerts
3 Maxime Renaux
4 Jeremy Seewer
5 Mitchell Evans
6 Jorge Prado
7 Antonio Cairoli
8 Hunter Lawrence
9 Justin Cooper
10 Kay De Wolf
11 Maximilian Nagl
12 Liam Everts
13 Glenn Coldenhoff
14 Marvin Musquin
15 Andrea Adamo
16 Dean Wilson
17 Simon Laengenfelder
18 Kevin Horgmo
19 Alvin Östlund
20 Karlis Sabulis
21 Camden McLellan
22 Cornelius Toendel
23 Karlis Alberts Reisulis
24 Emil Weckman
25 Guillem Farres
26 Albin Gerhardsson
27 Hardy Munoz
28 Miro Sihvonen
29 Joshua Varize
30 Ryder McNabb
31 Dylan Wright
32 Matias Pavez
33 Raimundo Trasolini
34 Benny Bloss
35 Tanel Leok
36 Valentin Guillod
37 Max Anstie
38 Tristan Purdon
39 Anthony Rodriguez
DNS Jorgen Talviku
Justin Cooper and Hunter Lawrence would battle much of race one with Lawrence ultimately coming out with the upper hand (photo by Brandon Krause)
Italy’s Mattia Guadagnini got the jump in moto two over Jett Lawrence and Chase Sexton, but both Jett and Chase would over take Mattia by the end of the moto (photo by Brandon Krause)

Race 2: MX2 + OPEN

Out next saw the MX2 class rejoin the starting grid for their second moto in a row while the other half of the gates were filled by  fresh set of racers from the Open class. this time it was Team Italy’s Mattia Guadagnini taking over the lead off the start where he would lead for the first half of the race before being overtaken by Australia’s Jett Lawrence. It wouldn’t take long for Lawrence to build a gap over second and by the end of the he had about 14 seconds over second, winning his first ever race aboard a 450. USA’s Chase Sexton got out to a great start in his first moto of the day as well but fell into having some issues part way through the moto and losing a couple of positions. He would be able to remount a charge by the end to secure second in the moto behind Lawrence. Guadagnini would round out the moto’s top three for Team Italy. Justin Cooper had an incredible start to this moto as well and was able to run up front the whole time, securing a fourth place in the moto and the MX2 class victory for the Motocross of Nations event. Hunter Lawrence finished 10th in race number two to finish second in the MX2 category.

Jett Lawrence made an incredible debut aboard the 450, winning at his first crack at it and by quite a large margin at that (photo by Brandon Krause)
1 Jett Lawrence
2 Chase Sexton
3 Mattia Guadagnini
4 Justin Cooper
5 Ruben Fernandez
6 Dylan Ferrandis
7 Calvin Vlaanderen
8 Harri Kullas
9 Marvin Musquin
10 Hunter Lawrence
11 Simon Laengenfelder
12 Hardy Munoz
13 Jeremy Van Horebeek
14 Liam Everts
15 Andrea Adamo
16 Tom Koch
17 Tommy Searle
18 Kay De Wolf
19 Albin Gerhardsson
20 Joshua Varize
21 Emil Weckman
22 Toms Macuks
23 Karlis Alberts Reisulis
24 Fredrik Noren
25 Haakon Osterhagen
26 Benjamin Garib
27 Guillem Farres
28 Valentin Guillod
29 Tyler Medaglia
30 Max Anstie
31 Kevin Brumann
32 Sean Lipanovich
33 Jere Haavisto
34 Kevin Horgmo
35 Cameron Anthony Durow
36 Lorenzo Locurcio
37 Camden McLellan
DNS Jorgen Talviku
DNS Ryder McNabb
DNS Raimundo Trasolini
Chase Sexton fought through some vision issues in race two to work his back back up into the second position by the end of the moto (photo by Brandon Krause)
Maxime Renaux would win race three on the day, solidifying his victory in the MXGP division and aiding in Team France’s second overall for the event (photo by Brandon Krause)

Race 3: MXGP + Open

As the end drew near and the possibility of the Americans winning their first FIM Motocross of Nations in over a decade grew greater and greater, all eyes were on the start to see how the riders would fair through the first couple of turns. Team France got the jump on everybody, with Dylan Ferrandis and Maxime Renaux rounding the first corner side by side. Just behind them was Chase Sexton, who would funnel into third and bounce between there and second for the remainder of the moto. Half-way through the pack sat Eli Tomac, getting tangled in some first lap carnage just before the second turn, but luckily he avoided going down and kept charging forward. Ferrandis led the first few laps before his teammate Renaux made a move into the lead, where he would would take it all the way to the checkereds. Behind Renaux, Sexton and Jett Lawrence rekindled their battle from the previous moto with Jett once again securing the spot ahead of Chase, leaving them to finish second and third, respectively. Tomac’s charge through the pack made it only up to the sixth position, but that’s all that was needed to ensure Team USA’s victory at the 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations.

Maxime Renaux and Chase Sexton fought early on in race three, before Renaux would pull away for the moto win (photo by Brandon Krause)
1 Maxime Renaux
2 Jett Lawrence
3 Chase Sexton
4 Dylan Ferrandis
5 Jeremy Seewer
6 Eli Tomac
7 Jorge Prado
8 Ruben Fernandez
9 Antonio Cairoli
10 Dylan Wright
11 Jago Geerts
12 Jeremy Van Horebeek
13 Karlis Sabulis
14 Calvin Vlaanderen
15 Tommy Searle
16 Maximilian Nagl
17 Harri Kullas
18 Tom Koch
19 Mattia Guadagnini
20 Dean Wilson
21 Fredrik Noren
22 Kevin Brumann
23 Toms Macuks
24 Cornelius Toendel
25 Jere Haavisto
26 Miro Sihvonen
27 Haakon Osterhagen
28 Mitchell Evans
29 Tyler Medaglia
30 Tristan Purdon
31 Cameron Anthony Durow
32 Sean Lipanovich
33 Matias Pavez
34 Alvin Östlund
35 Benny Bloss
36 Glenn Coldenhoff
37 Benjamin Garib
38 Tanel Leok
DNS Anthony Rodriguez
DNS Lorenzo Locurcio
Eli Tomac found himself in the middle of the pack off the start of race three, giving himself a last minute challenge before securing the Motocross of Nations win (photo by Brandon Krause)

Combined Overall

Pos Country Points Race Nr Name
1 USA 16
1 Race 1 101 TOMAC, Eli
2 Race 2 103 SEXTON, Chase
3 Race 3 103 SEXTON, Chase
4 Race 2 102 COOPER, Justin
6 Race 3 101 TOMAC, Eli
9 Race 1 102 COOPER, Justin
Pos Country Points Race Nr Name
2 France 23
1 Race 3 13 RENAUX, Maxime
3 Race 1 13 RENAUX, Maxime
4 Race 3 15 FERRANDIS, Dylan
6 Race 2 15 FERRANDIS, Dylan
9 Race 2 14 MUSQUIN, Marvin
14 Race 1 14 MUSQUIN, Marvin
Pos Country Points Race Nr Name
3 Australia 26
1 Race 2 115 LAWRENCE, Jett
2 Race 3 115 LAWRENCE, Jett
5 Race 1 113 EVANS, Mitchell
8 Race 1 114 LAWRENCE, Hunter
10 Race 2 114 LAWRENCE, Hunter
28 Race 3 113 EVANS, Mitchell
Pos Country Points Race Nr Name
4 Italy 49
3 Race 2 3 GUADAGNINI, Mattia
7 Race 1 1 CAIROLI, Antonio
9 Race 3 1 CAIROLI, Antonio
15 Race 2 2 ADAMO, Andrea
15 Race 1 2 ADAMO, Andrea
19 Race 3 3 GUADAGNINI, Mattia
Pos Country Points Race Nr Name
5 Belgium 50
2 Race 1 16 GEERTS, Jago
11 Race 3 16 GEERTS, Jago
12 Race 3 18 VAN HOREBEEK, Jeremy
12 Race 1 17 EVERTS, Liam
13 Race 2 18 VAN HOREBEEK, Jeremy
14 Race 2 17 EVERTS, Liam
Pos Country Points Race Nr Name
6 Spain 51
5 Race 2 48 FERNANDEZ, Ruben
6 Race 1 46 PRADO, Jorge
7 Race 3 46 PRADO, Jorge
8 Race 3 48 FERNANDEZ, Ruben
25 Race 1 47 FARRES, Guillem
27 Race 2 47 FARRES, Guillem
Pos Country Points Race Nr Name
7 The Netherlands 62
7 Race 2 6 VLAANDEREN, Calvin
10 Race 1 5 DE WOLF, Kay
13 Race 1 4 COLDENHOFF, Glenn
14 Race 3 6 VLAANDEREN, Calvin
18 Race 2 5 DE WOLF, Kay
36 Race 3 4 COLDENHOFF, Glenn
Pos Country Points Race Nr Name
8 Germany 71
11 Race 2 32 LAENGENFELDER, Simon
11 Race 1 31 NAGL, Maximilian
16 Race 2 33 KOCH, Tom
16 Race 3 31 NAGL, Maximilian
17 Race 1 32 LAENGENFELDER, Simon
18 Race 3 33 KOCH, Tom
Pos Country Points Race Nr Name
9 Switzerland 90
4 Race 1 22 SEEWER, Jeremy
5 Race 3 22 SEEWER, Jeremy
22 Race 3 24 BRUMANN, Kevin
28 Race 2 23 GUILLOD, Valentin
31 Race 2 24 BRUMANN, Kevin
36 Race 1 23 GUILLOD, Valentin
Pos Country Points Race Nr Name
10 Great Britain 98
15 Race 3 9 SEARLE, Tommy
16 Race 1 7 WILSON, Dean
17 Race 2 9 SEARLE, Tommy
20 Race 3 7 WILSON, Dean
30 Race 2 8 ANSTIE, Max
37 Race 1 8 ANSTIE, Max
Pos Country Points Race Nr Name
11 Latvia 101
13 Race 3 43 SABULIS, Karlis
20 Race 1 43 SABULIS, Karlis
22 Race 2 45 MACUKS, Toms
23 Race 3 45 MACUKS, Toms
23 Race 2 44 REISULIS, Karlis Alberts
23 Race 1 44 REISULIS, Karlis Alberts
Pos Country Points Race Nr Name
12 Sweden 109
19 Race 2 56 GERHARDSSON, Albin
19 Race 1 55 ÖSTLUND, Alvin
21 Race 3 57 NOREN, Fredrik
24 Race 2 57 NOREN, Fredrik
26 Race 1 56 GERHARDSSON, Albin
34 Race 3 55 ÖSTLUND, Alvin
Pos Country Points Race Nr Name
13 Norway 116
18 Race 1 95 HORGMO, Kevin
22 Race 1 94 TOENDEL, Cornelius
24 Race 3 94 TOENDEL, Cornelius
25 Race 2 96 OSTERHAGEN, Haakon
27 Race 3 96 OSTERHAGEN, Haakon
34 Race 2 95 HORGMO, Kevin
Pos Country Points Race Nr Name
14 Finland 124
21 Race 2 35 WECKMAN, Emil
24 Race 1 35 WECKMAN, Emil
25 Race 3 36 HAAVISTO, Jere
26 Race 3 34 SIHVONEN, Miro
28 Race 1 34 SIHVONEN, Miro
33 Race 2 36 HAAVISTO, Jere
Pos Country Points Race Nr Name
15 Canada 129
10 Race 3 40 WRIGHT, Dylan
29 Race 3 42 MEDAGLIA, Tyler
29 Race 2 42 MEDAGLIA, Tyler
30 Race 1 41 MCNABB, Ryder
31 Race 1 40 WRIGHT, Dylan
Pos Country Points Race Nr Name
16 Chile 130
12 Race 2 111 MUNOZ, Hardy
26 Race 2 112 GARIB, Benjamin
27 Race 1 111 MUNOZ, Hardy
32 Race 1 110 PAVEZ, Matías
33 Race 3 110 PAVEZ, Matías
37 Race 3 112 GARIB, Benjamin
Pos Country Points Race Nr Name
17 Guam 147
20 Race 2 108 VARIZE, Joshua
29 Race 1 108 VARIZE, Joshua
32 Race 3 109 LIPANOVICH, Sean
32 Race 2 109 LIPANOVICH, Sean
34 Race 1 107 BLOSS, Benjamin
35 Race 3 107 BLOSS, Benjamin
Pos Country Points Race Nr Name
18 Rep. of South Africa 154
21 Race 1 59 MC LELLAN, Camden
30 Race 3 58 PURDON, Tristan
31 Race 3 60 DUROW, Cameron Anthony
35 Race 2 60 DUROW, Cameron Anthony
37 Race 2 59 MC LELLAN, Camden
38 Race 1 58 PURDON, Tristan
Pos Country Points Race Nr Name
19 Estonia 98
8 Race 2 21 KULLAS, Harri
17 Race 3 21 KULLAS, Harri
35 Race 1 19 LEOK, Tanel
38 Race 3 19 LEOK, Tanel
Pos Country Points Race Nr Name
20 Venezuela 108
33 Race 1 68 TRASOLINI, Raimundo
36 Race 2 69 LOCURCIO, Lorenzo
39 Race 1 67 RODRIGUEZ, Anthony
Chase Sexton (photo by Brandon Krause)
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.