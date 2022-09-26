TEAM USA WINS THE 75TH MONSTER ENERGY FIM MOTOCROSS OF NATIONS

It has been a long time coming to this day, but Team USA can finally, once again, call themselves the champions of the Motocross of Nations. It has been since 2011 that the United States team has stepped atop the middle of the podium in front of the world crowd, but today they earned their 23rd victory at the international event. Following them up onto the podium in second was Team France, and closely behind them rounding out the podium was Team Australia. It was a pretty close fight all day between the three teams, each earning an overall moto victory throughout the three motos and all counted scores (the worst moto score from each team is thrown out) were inside the top 10. Here’s how each of the motos played out: (for extended coverage of the 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, click here.)

Race 1: MXGP + MX2

The first race of the day saw the MXGP and MX2 classes going head to head to see which country would be able to strike first and set the tone for the rest of the day. It was Eli Tomac getting out front early and leading wire to wire, but not without feeling the pressure from Belgium’s Jago Geerts just behind in striking distance the whole way through. The two Yamaha riders pushed each other so hard that they would eventually build up a gap of almost a minute over Maxime Renaux in third. Team USA member Justin Cooper would funnel in just inside the top ten with a ninth for moto one, which would end up being the US’ worst moto score of the day. Australia’s Mitch Evans secured a fifth to start his day and Hunter Lawrence came across the line about 14 seconds ahead of Cooper for eighth.

1 Eli Tomac 2 Jago Geerts 3 Maxime Renaux 4 Jeremy Seewer 5 Mitchell Evans 6 Jorge Prado 7 Antonio Cairoli 8 Hunter Lawrence 9 Justin Cooper 10 Kay De Wolf 11 Maximilian Nagl 12 Liam Everts 13 Glenn Coldenhoff 14 Marvin Musquin 15 Andrea Adamo 16 Dean Wilson 17 Simon Laengenfelder 18 Kevin Horgmo 19 Alvin Östlund 20 Karlis Sabulis 21 Camden McLellan 22 Cornelius Toendel 23 Karlis Alberts Reisulis 24 Emil Weckman 25 Guillem Farres 26 Albin Gerhardsson 27 Hardy Munoz 28 Miro Sihvonen 29 Joshua Varize 30 Ryder McNabb 31 Dylan Wright 32 Matias Pavez 33 Raimundo Trasolini 34 Benny Bloss 35 Tanel Leok 36 Valentin Guillod 37 Max Anstie 38 Tristan Purdon 39 Anthony Rodriguez DNS Jorgen Talviku

Race 2: MX2 + OPEN

Out next saw the MX2 class rejoin the starting grid for their second moto in a row while the other half of the gates were filled by fresh set of racers from the Open class. this time it was Team Italy’s Mattia Guadagnini taking over the lead off the start where he would lead for the first half of the race before being overtaken by Australia’s Jett Lawrence. It wouldn’t take long for Lawrence to build a gap over second and by the end of the he had about 14 seconds over second, winning his first ever race aboard a 450. USA’s Chase Sexton got out to a great start in his first moto of the day as well but fell into having some issues part way through the moto and losing a couple of positions. He would be able to remount a charge by the end to secure second in the moto behind Lawrence. Guadagnini would round out the moto’s top three for Team Italy. Justin Cooper had an incredible start to this moto as well and was able to run up front the whole time, securing a fourth place in the moto and the MX2 class victory for the Motocross of Nations event. Hunter Lawrence finished 10th in race number two to finish second in the MX2 category.

1 Jett Lawrence 2 Chase Sexton 3 Mattia Guadagnini 4 Justin Cooper 5 Ruben Fernandez 6 Dylan Ferrandis 7 Calvin Vlaanderen 8 Harri Kullas 9 Marvin Musquin 10 Hunter Lawrence 11 Simon Laengenfelder 12 Hardy Munoz 13 Jeremy Van Horebeek 14 Liam Everts 15 Andrea Adamo 16 Tom Koch 17 Tommy Searle 18 Kay De Wolf 19 Albin Gerhardsson 20 Joshua Varize 21 Emil Weckman 22 Toms Macuks 23 Karlis Alberts Reisulis 24 Fredrik Noren 25 Haakon Osterhagen 26 Benjamin Garib 27 Guillem Farres 28 Valentin Guillod 29 Tyler Medaglia 30 Max Anstie 31 Kevin Brumann 32 Sean Lipanovich 33 Jere Haavisto 34 Kevin Horgmo 35 Cameron Anthony Durow 36 Lorenzo Locurcio 37 Camden McLellan DNS Jorgen Talviku DNS Ryder McNabb DNS Raimundo Trasolini

Race 3: MXGP + Open

As the end drew near and the possibility of the Americans winning their first FIM Motocross of Nations in over a decade grew greater and greater, all eyes were on the start to see how the riders would fair through the first couple of turns. Team France got the jump on everybody, with Dylan Ferrandis and Maxime Renaux rounding the first corner side by side. Just behind them was Chase Sexton, who would funnel into third and bounce between there and second for the remainder of the moto. Half-way through the pack sat Eli Tomac, getting tangled in some first lap carnage just before the second turn, but luckily he avoided going down and kept charging forward. Ferrandis led the first few laps before his teammate Renaux made a move into the lead, where he would would take it all the way to the checkereds. Behind Renaux, Sexton and Jett Lawrence rekindled their battle from the previous moto with Jett once again securing the spot ahead of Chase, leaving them to finish second and third, respectively. Tomac’s charge through the pack made it only up to the sixth position, but that’s all that was needed to ensure Team USA’s victory at the 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations.

1 Maxime Renaux 2 Jett Lawrence 3 Chase Sexton 4 Dylan Ferrandis 5 Jeremy Seewer 6 Eli Tomac 7 Jorge Prado 8 Ruben Fernandez 9 Antonio Cairoli 10 Dylan Wright 11 Jago Geerts 12 Jeremy Van Horebeek 13 Karlis Sabulis 14 Calvin Vlaanderen 15 Tommy Searle 16 Maximilian Nagl 17 Harri Kullas 18 Tom Koch 19 Mattia Guadagnini 20 Dean Wilson 21 Fredrik Noren 22 Kevin Brumann 23 Toms Macuks 24 Cornelius Toendel 25 Jere Haavisto 26 Miro Sihvonen 27 Haakon Osterhagen 28 Mitchell Evans 29 Tyler Medaglia 30 Tristan Purdon 31 Cameron Anthony Durow 32 Sean Lipanovich 33 Matias Pavez 34 Alvin Östlund 35 Benny Bloss 36 Glenn Coldenhoff 37 Benjamin Garib 38 Tanel Leok DNS Anthony Rodriguez DNS Lorenzo Locurcio

Combined Overall