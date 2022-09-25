2022 FIM MOTOCROSS OF NATIONS – QUALIFYING RESULTS

The 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations has kicked off in Buchanan, MI at the legendary Red Bud MX with practice and qualifying motos going down throughout the day today. With talks of bad weather rolling in throughout the weekend, fans and racers were pleasantly greeted to partly cloudy to clear skies and fair temperatures to kick off the racing action. Here’s how the qualifying motos ended up today, leading into the main three motos for tomorrow: (for extended coverage of the 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, click here.)

Jago Geerts would take the MXGP qualifying heat race win over Eli Tomac in second and Jeremy Seewer in third (photo by Brandon Krause)

MXGP Qualifying Heat

First off the gates today was the MXGP division with Jeremy Seewer getting out to the early lead. Not long into the moto, Seewer found himself on the ground with Mitch Evans and Jago Geerts making their way around to battle it out for the lead. Geerts made his move into the lead and began clicking off the laps from there. Meanwhile, Team USA’s Eli Tomac was fighting through from a mid-pack start where he would get stuck in sixth for much of the moto before continuing hi charge toward the front. Little by little he moved up through the field, eventually making his way into second after a last lap pass on Jeremy Seewer. Jago Geerts carried the lead all the way to the checkered flag, and Seewer rounded out the MXGP qualifying heat podium. Here’s how the rest of the field came across the line:

Eli Tomac came from a mid-pack start to making a last lap pass for second in the MXGP qualifier (photo by Brandon Krause)
1 Geerts, Jago BEL
2 Tomac, Eli USA
3 Seewer, Jeremy SUI
4 Evans, Mitchell AUS
5 Prado, Jorge ESP
6 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED
7 Renaux, Maxime FRA
8 Wilson, Dean GBR
9 Cairoli, Antonio ITA
10 Wright, Dylan CAN
11 Toendel, Cornelius NOR
12 Nagl, Maximilian GER
13 Östlund, Alvin SWE
14 Bloss, Benjamin GUM
15 Leok, Tanel EST
16 Lopez, Felix MEX
17 Natzke, Josiah NZL
18 Sabulis, Karlis LAT
19 Purdon, Tristan RSA
20 Jazdauskas, Domantas LTU
21 Cordovez, Miguel ECU
22 Sihvonen, Miro FIN
23 Barr, Martin IRL
24 Okura, Yuki JPN
25 Antezana, Marco CLAT
26 Pavez, Matías CHL
27 Gutierres, Gabriel BRA
28 Furmanov, Gleb ISR
29 Karlsson, Gunnlaugur ISL
30 Mangosong, Rhowell Matias IV PHI
31 Fernandez, Cristian HON
32 Hachti, Anwar MOR
33 Rodriguez, Anthony VEN
After starting up front early and then tipping over not long after, Jeremy Seewer was still able to manage a third in the MXGP qualifying heat (photo by Brandon Krause)
Justin Cooper took a commanding win in the MX2 qualifying heat (photo by Brandon Krause)

MX2 Qualifying Heat

Next on the track was the MX2 qualifying heat which saw Justin Cooper and Star Racing Yamaha counterpart Guillem Farres jumping out front off the start with Cooper taking the moto into his command and never looking back. Behind him, Hunter Lawrence made a few hard charges to reel Justin in a little bit, but it was never quite enough. Farres only moved slightly back through the pack, ending the race in fourth just behind Frenchman Marvin Musquin in third. Cooper went on to a wire-to-wire qualifying heat win by more than 18-seconds ahead of Hunter Lawrence in second. Here’s how the rest of the field came across the line:

Hunter Lawrence made several pushes to get up to Cooper in the lead, but to no avail (photo by Brandon Krause)
1 102 Cooper, Justin USA
2 114 Lawrence, Hunter AUS
3 14 Musquin, Marvin FRA
4 47 Farres, Guillem ESP
5 2 Adamo, Andrea ITA
6 32 Laengenfelder, Simon GER
7 17 Everts, Liam BEL
8 111 Munoz, Hardy CHL
9 95 Horgmo, Kevin NOR
10 108 Varize, Joshua GUM
11 35 Weckman, Emil FIN
12 98 Shimoda, Jo JPN
13 59 Mc Lellan, Camden RSA
14 56 Gerhardsson, Albin SWE
15 44 Reisulis, Karlis Alberts LAT
16 41 McNabb, Ryder CAN
17 65 Meara, John IRL
18 8 Anstie, Max GBR
19 5 de Wolf, Kay NED
20 92 Soulimani, Saad MOR
21 38 Karka, Dovydas LTU
22 126 Matamoros, Gerhard HON
23 68 Trasolini, Raimundo VEN
24 86 Palmarsson, Eidur Orri ISL
25 135 Vargas, Yarod CLAT
26 132 Orland, Stav ISR
27 117 Francisco, Polini PHI
28 138 Mikula, Julius CEUR
29 120 Connolly, Brodie NZL
30 105 Fierro, Arturo Humberto MEX
31 23 Guillod, Valentin SUI
32 123 Suarez Jaramillo, Pedro Jose ECU
Marvin Musquin rounded out the MX2 podium in third (photo by Brandon Krause)
A bad start and a crash early in the moto led Jo Shimoda to a 12th place finish. Combined with his teammates scores, that unfortunately sends them to the B-Final tomorrow morning (photo by Brandon Krause)
Even with the setback, Ferrandis was still able to charge and capitalize on Sexton’s mistake to take the Open class qualifying heat victory (photo by Brandon Krause)

Open Qualifying Heat

After watching his teammate take a dominating victory over the rest of the MX2 field in the qualifying moto, it was Chase Sexton’s up next, ready to carry that momentum into the third and final qualifying heat of the day with the Open class. Chase was out front off the start and would stay there the entire race, battling with Dylan Ferrandis for the number one spot. In a freak incident, Ferrandis got his foot knocked off the peg and into the back wheel, giving Sexton some breathing room to lead the race. On the last lap, however, Sexton would have a crash that allowed Ferrandis to take over the lead and win the moto just ahead of Chase. Jett Lawrence made an applaudable debut aboard the 450, earning third position for the moto in his first outing. Here’s how the rest of the field came across the line:

Chase Sexton led just about the whole Open class qualifying heat, but a tip over on the final lap kept him and Team USA from a perfect 1-1 qualifying score heading into tomorrow’s racing (photo by Brandon Krause)
1 15 Ferrandis, Dylan FRA
2 103 Sexton, Chase USA
3 115 Lawrence, Jett AUS
4 48 Fernandez, Ruben ESP
5 6 Vlaanderen, Calvin NED
6 21 Kullas, Harri EST
7 57 Noren, Fredrik SWE
8 3 Guadagnini, Mattia ITA
9 69 Locurcio, Lorenzo VEN
10 9 Searle, Tommy GBR
11 24 Brumann, Kevin SUI
12 18 Van Horebeek, Jeremy BEL
13 33 Koch, Tom GER
14 45 Macuks, Toms LAT
15 36 Haavisto, Jere FIN
16 66 Edmonds, Stuart IRL
17 112 Garib, Benjamin CHL
18 136 Noguera, Franklin CLAT
19 130 Alves, Ramyller BRA
20 121 Carter, Rhys NZL
21 60 Durow, Cameron Anthony RSA
22 109 Lipanovich, Sean GUM
23 99 Toriyabe, Kota JPN
24 139 Zanocz, Noel CEUR
25 42 Medaglia, Tyler CAN
26 106 Rubalcava, Jorge Israel MEX
27 87 Reynisson, Eythor ISL
28 124 Vivanco Crespo, Pablo ECU
29 39 Jasikonis, Arminas LTU
30 127 Fernandez, Jose HON
31 133 Ben Dahan, Ilay ISR
32 93 Gabari, Houmame MOR
33 96 Osterhagen, Haakon NOR
Jett Lawrence made a great debut aboard the 450 machine, placing third in the open class qualifying heat (photo by Brandon Krause)
Our very own Sean Lipanovich is representing Team Guam at this year’s Motocross of Nations. He finished 22nd in the Open Class qualifying heat, and with the results of his teammates Benny Bloss and Joshua Varize, Team Guam has made it into the main motos tomorrow afternoon (photo by Brandon Krause)
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.