Team Bultaco’s Bengt Aberg at Saddleback Trans Am 1974. Bengt was a Swedish superstar, a 2-time World Champion racing for Husqvarna, a 3-time Swedish Motocross des Nations winner, and won his final 500cc GP in Luxembourg on a highly modded Yamaha TT500 built by Torsten Hallman and Sten Lundin. Bengt rode for the Bultaco factory in late ’74, 75 and 76. His rear forked Bultaco was another ploy to find the secret to proper long travel suspension.