CODY WEBB TO RACE GNCC

Cody Webb will be racing the GNCC series. The extreme enduro ace will be attending the Camp Coker GNCC, riding the XC2 class on a 250 four-stroke. That’s the word from the FactoryONE Sherco team. The following statement was released today:

Spring Branch, TX – FactoryONE Sherco’s Cody Webb will be racing in the XC2 class at the Camp Coker GNCC on May 31st. Cody is racing as a means to test his endurance and to cross train for his next AMA Extreme Enduro race, Tough Like RORR. Going fast in the woods is not totally new for Cody. He has raced a GNCC back in 2011. This will certainly be a big test for someone who is used to riding slow and technical through some of the world’s most demanding terrain. Cody will be racing on a Sherco SEF 250 Factory.

Cody Webb: “I am really excited for the opportunity to race another GNCC. The first one I raced was back in 2011 and it was a double header weekend at Loretta Lynn’s. It completely kicked my butt and I am sure the same thing will happen again, but I’m looking forward to the challenge both physically and mentally. With none of my usual races going on, I wanted to utilize my downtime and learn something new. I haven’t raced a 250 four stroke since 2016. I am looking forward to having fun on the smaller bore, allowing me to control the 250 rather than a 450 taking me for a ride. It will be a great and humbling experience, but I can’t turn down a chance to go racing and I can’t wait.”

About FactoryONE Sherco:

Team FactoryONE is a multi-time United States AMA championship observed trials team and newly formed enduro team led by some of the top riders in the business. The Trials team is led by 11x AMA Champion Pat Smage on the men’s side; and 6x AMA Champion Louise Forsley on the Women’s side. The trials team consists of 10 riders on the expert to pro level plus a youth development program. The Enduro team is led By Cody Webb on the hard enduro side and Grant Baylor on the GNCC side. The team features nine total riders competing in disciplines like AMA Extreme off-road, EnduroCross, GNCC and NEPG