PRODUCT REVIEW: ENDURO ENGINEERING EXTREME SKID PLATE

ENDURO ENGINEERING EXTREME KTM/HUSQVARNA 2-STROKE SKID PLATE

PRODUCT: Enduro Engineering’s Extreme skid plate is made for hard-enduro-type terrain. It starts life as a standard EE aluminum skid plate. The material is thick, there are side tabs that protect the frame rails and footpeg mounts, covers vital areas (e.g., water pump, engine cases), and has proper drain holes and vents in the wings for airflow. EE extends both sides on the Extreme skid plate so that it protects much more of the engine. The clutch cover and water pump get protection from the extended wing on the right side, while the ignition cover gets armor almost to the top of the ignition cover.

OUR TAKE: If you’re into rock bashing or spend your riding time trying to conquer nasty stuff, then this skid plate will do you well. It’s super beefy, yet not overly heavy and tucks in very nicely. It mounted up easily, has enough vents to allow for good airflow, and let mud that can accumulate shake off and rattle through the vents. The big win is peace of mind. We can attack ugly boulder zones knowing that we won’t scrape off a water pump or blow a hole through an ignition cover. The Enduro Engineering Extreme skid plate is sano, strong, slim and flat works.

PRICE: $134.95

CONTACT: www.enduroeng.com