2024 ENDUROCROSS SCHEDULE

Cycle City Promotions announced today the 2024 schedule for the AMA EnduroCross Championship, sanctioned by American Motorcyclist Association. The indoor off-road motorcycle racing series will consist of six rounds of racing in five different cities.

EnduroCross presale begins on Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. CST for preferred customers and will run through the following Thursday, March 14. Tickets for all EnduroCross races will become available to the public starting at 10 AM (local market time) on Friday, March 15. Fans can sign up for preferred access online at endurocross.com/exclusive.

The six-round EnduroCross schedule begins the 2024 season in a new market and venue, with Colorado Springs, Colorado playing host to the first round. The opening round of the 2024 AMA EnduroCross Championship will kick off on Saturday, October 12 at the Broadmoor World Arena. The Broadmoor World Arena offers a world-class experience for fans of the wildest sport on two wheels, with ample floor space and extensive seating options.

For the second year in a row, EnduroCross will host back-to-back rounds in Idaho Falls, Idaho at the end of October at the Hero Arena at Mountain America Center.

The EnduroCross season will head to Everett, Washington for the championship finale on Saturday, November 16. This will be the second year at the Angel of the Winds Arena, which hosted a packed-house and exciting night of racing in 2023, making it the perfect destination for the final round of the 2024 season.

Cycle City Promotions, and EnduroCross are excited to continue its broadcast partnership with MAVTV Motorsports Network to broadcast all six rounds of the 2024 series live. MAVTV is the premier destination for motorsports entertainment and the exclusive cable television home for EnduroCross. All races will be broadcast live at 7 p.m. in the local time zone.

2024 EnduroCross Season Schedule

Round 1: October 12, Colorado Springs, Colorado (Broadmoor World Arena)

Round 2: October 19, Prescott Valley, Arizona (Findlay Toyota Center)

Round 3: October 25, Idaho Falls, Idaho (Hero Arena at Mountain America Center)

Round 4: October 26, Idaho Falls, Idaho (Hero Arena at Mountain America Center)

Round 5: November 9, Redmond, Oregon (First Interstate Bank Center)

Round 6: November 16, Everett, Washington (Angel of the Winds Arena)