2024 SUPERENDURO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS

The seven-race 2024 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship series concluded this week in Newcastle, UK and it was once gain Billy Bolt on top. It was his third consecutive SuperEnduro title, and he won it with authority by being first across the line in all three Prestige races. He actually clinched the title in the Super Pole hot lap preceding the actual race, so the rest of the event was purely for emphasis.
Results – 2024 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship – Round 7, United Kingdom
Prestige Overall
1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 63pts
2. Jonny Walker (Beta) 49pts
3. Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 47pts
4. Mitch Brightmore (GASGAS) 39pts
5. Will Hoare (Rieju) 32pts
Prestige Race 1
1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 11 laps, 7:17.419
2. Jonny Walker (Beta) 11 laps, 7:29.414
3. Mitch Brightmore (GASGAS) 11 laps, 7:34.693
Prestige Race 2
1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 10 laps, 7:01.058
2. Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 10 laps, 7:03.173
3. Jonny Walker (Beta) 10 laps, 7:05.164
Prestige Race 3
1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 10 laps, 6:57.323
2. Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 10 laps, 7:03.000
3. Jonny Walker (Beta) 10 laps, 7:09.941
Final Championship Standings
1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 427pts
2. Jonny Walker (Beta) 354pts
3. Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 287pts
4. Will Hoare (Rieju) 240pts
5. Mitch Brightmore (GASGAS) 230pts
