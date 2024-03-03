2024 SUPERENDURO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS

The seven-race 2024 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship series concluded this week in Newcastle, UK and it was once gain Billy Bolt on top. It was his third consecutive SuperEnduro title, and he won it with authority by being first across the line in all three Prestige races. He actually clinched the title in the Super Pole hot lap preceding the actual race, so the rest of the event was purely for emphasis.

Results – 2024 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship – Round 7, United Kingdom

Prestige Overall

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 63pts

2. Jonny Walker (Beta) 49pts

3. Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 47pts

4. Mitch Brightmore (GASGAS) 39pts

5. Will Hoare (Rieju) 32pts

Prestige Race 1

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 11 laps, 7:17.419

2. Jonny Walker (Beta) 11 laps, 7:29.414

3. Mitch Brightmore (GASGAS) 11 laps, 7:34.693

Prestige Race 2

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 10 laps, 7:01.058

2. Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 10 laps, 7:03.173

3. Jonny Walker (Beta) 10 laps, 7:05.164

Prestige Race 3

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 10 laps, 6:57.323

2. Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 10 laps, 7:03.000

3. Jonny Walker (Beta) 10 laps, 7:09.941

Final Championship Standings

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 427pts

2. Jonny Walker (Beta) 354pts

3. Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 287pts

4. Will Hoare (Rieju) 240pts

5. Mitch Brightmore (GASGAS) 230pts