2024 SUPERMOTOCROSS PLAYOFF SCHEDULE ANNOUNCED

PRESS RELEASE: During tonight’s television broadcast of the DAYTONA Supercross, Round 8 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and SuperMotocross World Championship, lead analysts Ricky Carmichael and James Stewart revealed that zMAX Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, and The Strip at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff Rounds and Final in September.

Last year’s landmark inaugural season saw two of the sport’s youngest and brightest stars cement their place in the history books. At just 17, Haiden Deegan earned Rookie of the Year and captured the 250cc World Championship while Australian sensation Jett Lawrence, at 20, became the first-ever 450cc World Champion in the premier class, also as a rookie.

Showing the world this was no fluke, both Deegan and Lawrence are off to impressive starts in their 2024 campaigns. Deegan just earned his first win of the season (and his career) this past weekend at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and sits a mere seven points back in the Eastern Regional 250SX Class Championship after two rounds. Lawrence, on the other hand is the current points leader in the very deep 450SX premier class and has two wins already in a year that has witnessed five different race winners in the first seven rounds.

SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff 1 will take place on Saturday, September 7 at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C. and Playoff 2 will take place on Saturday, September 14 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. The SMX World Championship Final will take place on Saturday, September 21 at The Strip at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, marking a long-anticipated return to a city that has hosted many memorable final Championship rounds in Supercross’ rich history.



“Last year, we created a completely new off-road motorcycle racing playoff series that combined both disciplines of indoor stadium racing (Supercross) and outdoor motocross racing (Pro Motocross) that was fully embraced by the teams, athletes, industry and fans,” said Dave Prater, Vice President of Supercross, Feld Motor Sports, Inc. “Collectively, more than 110,000 fans from all over the world made their way here to attend the inaugural three round SMX World Championship Playoffs and Final and for the first time in the sport’s history witnessed the crowning of a true World Champion. The SuperMotocross World Championship is where the world comes to race.”

zMAX Dragway is situated adjacent to Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. and its world famous four-lane dragstrip and dual grandstands provided the perfect backdrop to host last year’s first-ever SMX World Championship Playoff. The Charlotte area is a hotbed for fans of the sport and is an easy city to get to from most points in the Eastern region. Last year’s playoff became the “must see” event of the year and is a primary reason for our return. zMAX Dragway proved to be a world-class facility in every way where the SMX experience was fully brought to life with a full day of fan activities on Friday, an industry packed FanFest on Saturday and a multitude of prime camping options for every budget. The “Bellagio of Dragstrips” also provided the perfect amount of width and depth to create a truly unique, world-class SMX track that surprised the teams and caught many of the sport’s star athletes off guard which led to dramatic racing and unpredictable results.

“Last year, we transformed a four-lane drag strip into the ultimate off-road playground and fans were treated to a full day of action-packed racing at the opening round of the inaugural SMX World Championships,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway. “Building on that experience, we’re excited to once again partner with Feld Motor Sports to bring together the top Supercross and Motocross riders from around the world at zMAX Dragway to put on a high-flying, white-knuckled show for the fans.”

The dual-lane split start was one of a number of unique features of the SMX World Championship Playoff track design held last fall at zMAX Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Photo Credit: Feld Motor Sports, Inc.

Texas Motor Speedway, located in Fort Worth is easily accessible for fans traveling by car or plane with its central location and proximity to multiple international airports. The 1.5-mile quad-oval superspeedway sits on over 1400 acres of land and is one of the largest sports facilities in the country. Being a world-class venue, Texas Motor Speedway is no stranger to marquee events as they are a regular stop on the NASCAR Cup Series and provide all the modern amenities motorsports fans expect when purchasing an event ticket. Last week’s Supercross round (7) in Arlington, Texas broke attendance records and this Playoff round could prove to be an even bigger spectacle with a planned Friday FanFest, and fan camping options being made available.

“All of us at Texas Motor Speedway are thrilled to have been chosen to host Round 2 of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs and we look forward to welcoming an entirely new and energetic group of race fans, from across the country and around the world, to our world-class facility,” said Texas Motor Speedway Executive Vice President & General Manager Mark Faber. “Supercross and motocross fans in the Fort Worth/Dallas metroplex have proven for years how much they love their sport so we look forward to proving to them how much we appreciate them coming to Texas Motor Speedway.”

Aptly named, The Strip at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway is conveniently located just twenty minutes away from the world-famous Las Vegas strip and was a major deciding factor in bringing the SMX World Championship Final to Las Vegas.

“The Strip” is one of the most iconic dragstrips in the country and joins zMAX Dragway as being one of just two dragstrips in the nation to feature four-wide racing. This expansive footprint will allow our master track builders to get very imaginative in creating the final SMX World Championship track of the season. Situated right across the street from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the Strip is home to more than 50 events a year and provides an intimate viewing experience from the grandstands and suites while also offering fans the ability to “line the fence”, similar to what is done at a Pro Motocross event.

“The pinnacle of two-wheel racing is making its return to Las Vegas, and we’re thrilled to crown the ultimate champion at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, surrounded by the passionate fans of Supercross and Motocross,” said Chris Powell, Las Vegas Motor Speedway President. “In recent years, Las Vegas has emerged as the ultimate sports hub, making it fitting to include the SuperMotocross World Championship Final on the list of prestigious events hosted here.”

Fans “lining the fence” and having access to areas that are more in line with a Pro Motocross event are a big part of the SMX Playoff experience that can be provided in a Speedway setting. Photo Credit: Feld Motor Sports, Inc.

The SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs and Final will feature the best athletes in the world as the top 20 in combined Supercross and Pro Motocross points are automatically seeded into the playoff rounds. As in other sport playoffs, athletes will be competing for the sport’s ultimate World Championship title, and the prestige that comes from overcoming adversity through a 28-round, dual-discipline (indoor and outdoor) season, plus two SMX Playoffs and a Final.

The SMX World Championship is the premier off-road motorcycle racing series in the world and as such pays out more total prize money than any off-road motorcycle racing series on the planet.

All 17 rounds of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and 11 rounds of the Pro Motocross Championship are on sale. Tickets for the SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff Rounds and Final will go on pre-sale, Tuesday, April 2, followed by public on-sale Tuesday, April 9. Friday FanFest, Saturday FanFest and camping options for each round and venue will be announced later in the season.