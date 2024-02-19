2024 BIG BUCK GNCC RACE REPORT : COLD TEMPS MADE FOR HEATED BATTLES

Blud Lubricants/Scott Goggles/FXR’s Evan Smith put in a great ride at the opening round of the 2024 season as he battled back from a 13 place start to the day to having his career best finish of fifth overall and in the XC1 Open Pro class. AmPro Yamaha’s Ricky Russell would have a good start to his day as he was running in second at the beginning, but would ultimately fall back to sixth in the XC1 class and eighth overall.

Another rider having to battle back after a rough start to the day was Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Trevor Bollinger. As the race got underway, Bollinger would find himself back in tenth and then as far back as 14th on the second lap. However, Bollinger continued to push on and would make his way up to seventh in the XC1 class and tenth overall on the day. FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Dante Oliveira returned to race some GNCC events while teammate, Ben Kelley, is recovering from surgery due to a lingering injury. Oliveira would remain inside the top ten of the XC1 competitors for the duration of the race as he crossed the line eighth in class.

Aboard his new ride, JS7 Sherco Racing’s Josh Strang had his work cut out of him as he did not get off to the start he hoped for. Strang would come through at the back of the pack on lap one, but would steadily make his way up to inside the top ten of the XC1 class by the conclusion of the race. Strang would finish ninth in XC1, and would come through just outside of the top ten overall with a 12th overall finishing position. Phoenix Racing Honda’s Michael Witkowski would round out the top ten XC1 class finishers after three-hours of racing, and would find himself 13th overall at the season opener.

Unfortunately for the defending National Champion, Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Craig DeLong he would finish 11th in the XC1 class, and 14thoverall on the day after running up in third for the first half of the race. DeLong would make a little mistake with two laps to go, ending in a significant crash which twisted up his bike. DeLong would try to push on but would fall back again before crossing the finish line.