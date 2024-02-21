BEAST MASTER CHAMPIONSHIP WINNING KX500 : 2-STROKE TUESDAY

On this week’s Two-Stroke Tuesday we give you a pictorial look at the Beast Master Championship winning Kawasaki KX500 built by Gary Reynolds in memory of longtime friend and Moto enthusiasts Mike Hasson. This bike was a complete rebuild from the ground up of a machine that we are told didn’t have many hours on it and still had a lot of OEM Kawasaki parts on it before the rebuild process started. Scroll down to see the all new Honda CR500 spec transmissions now available through Panthera Motorsports and don’t miss the four exclusive Rieju 2-Stroke videos as well.

PANTHERA MOTORSPORTS CR500 TRANSMISSION

This assembly includes both complete transmission shafts, gears, washers, collars and snap rings. Ready to install.

These transmission have been manufactured exactly per Honda specs, surface treatment and hardness.

We offer the standard late ratio used from 1993 to 2001 as well as the mighty HRC long ratio.

As enthusiasts ourselves, we understand the frustration of searching for discontinued parts, especially for beloved classics like the CR500. That’s why we’re dedicated to preserving the legacy of these iconic motorcycles by offering a transmission that meets or exceeds the standards of the original.

With Panthera Motors, you can rest assured that your CR500 will continue to roar down the trails and tracks with unmatched performance and reliability. Our transmission is meticulously crafted to seamlessly integrate with your vintage CR500, ensuring a smooth and powerful ride every time.

2-SMOKEN VIDEOS : RIEJU 200 & 300cc OFF-ROAD BIKES