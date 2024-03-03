2024 DAYTONA SUPERCROSS RESULTS

The Daytona Supercross marked the halfway point in the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season and it’s as tight as ever. For Jett Lawrence, the event marked a return to the form he exhibited in the 2023 outdoor season. He was the most dominant rider, winning his heat as well as the main. To do it, he had to pass the best in the game, including 7-time Daytona winner Eli Tomac. In the 250 class, it was Tom Vialle’s first Supercross main event win. He benefitted from a mistake by early leader Cameron McAdoo, then pulled away. For extended coverage of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.
450 HEAT 1
1. Ken Roczen
2. Chase Sexton
3. Aaron Plessinger
4. Malcolm Stewart
5. Justin Barcia
6. Benny Bloss
7. Hunter Lawrence
8. Justin Hill
9. Ty Masterpool
10. Cade Clason
11. John Short
12. Ryan Breece
13. Grant Harlan
14. Zack Williams
15. Jerry Robin
16. Jared Lesher
17. Scott Meshey
18. Cheyenne Harmon
19. Josh Hill
20. Justin Starling
450 HEAT 2
1. Jett Lawrence
2. Eli Tomac
3. Justin Cooper
4. Dylan Ferrandis
5. Cooper Webb
6. Dean Wilson
7. Jason Anderson
8. Shane McElrath
9. Adam Cianciarulo
10. Kyle Chisholm
11. Jeremy Hand
12. Anthony Bourdon
13. Freddie Noren
14. Devin Simonson
15. Mitchell Harrison
16. TJ Albright
17. Tristan Lane
18. Hunter Schlosser
19. Justin Rodbell
20. Anthony Rodriguez
450 MAIN EVENT
1 .Jett Lawrence
2. Eli Tomac
3. Chase Sexton
4. Cooper Webb
5. Ken Roczen
6. Justin Cooper
7. Malcolm Stewart
8. Dylan Ferrandis
9. Jason Anderson
10. Benny Bloss
11. Justin Barcia
12. Adam Cianciarulo
13. Kyle Chisholm
14. Shane McElrath
15. John Short
16. Ty Masterpool
17. Jeremy Hand
18. Aaron Plessinger
19. Freddie Noren
20. Dean Wilson
21. Hunter Lawrence
22. Justin Hill
450 POINTS AFTER 8 ROUNDS
1. Jett Lawrence 160
2. Cooper Webb 150
3. Chase Sexton 147
4. Eli Tomac 144
5. Ken Roczen 133
6. Aaron Plessinger 132
7. Jason Anderson 131
8. Dylan Ferrandis 107
9. Justin Cooper 91
10. Hunter Lawrence 87
11. Justin Barcia 82
12. Malcolm Stewart 79
13. Shane McElrath 64
14. Dean Wilson 46
15. Jorge Prado 45
16. Adam Cianciarulo 43
17. Christian Craig 39
18. Benny Bloss 33
19. Justin Hill 29
20. Kyle Chisholm 27
250 HEAT 1
1. Cameron Mcadoo
2. Haiden Deegan
3. Chance Hymas
4. Pierce Brown
5. Jalek Swoll
6. Nicholas Romano
7. Jeremy Martin
8. Dominique Thury
9. Gage Linville
10. James Harrington
11. Marshal Weltin
12. Preston Kilroy
13. Jace Kessler
14. Jack Rogers
15. Vinny Luhovey
16. Anton Nordström
17. Luca Marsalisi
18. Logan Leitzel
19. Slade Smith
20. Hardy Munoz
250 EAST HEAT 2
1. Max Anstie
2. Tom Vialle
3. Seth Hammaker
4. Coty Schock
5. Daxton Bennick
6. Henry Miller
7. Tyler Stepek
8. Izaih Clark
9. Garrett Hoffman
10. Cory Carsten
11. Ryder Floyd
12. Bryce Shelly
13. Bryton Carroll
14. Lorenzo Locurcio
15. Christopher Blackmern
16. Kyle Bitterman
17. Gage Stine
18. Jorgen-Matthias Talvi
19. Michael Hicks
20. Brock Papi
250 EAST MAIN
1 .Tom Vialle
2. Cameron Mcadoo
3. Seth Hammaker
4. Haiden Deegan
5. Pierce Brown
6. Coty Schock
7. Jalek Swoll
8. Max Anstie
9. Marshal Weltin
10. Daxton Bennick
11. Henry Miller
12. Jeremy Martin
13. Nicholas Romano
14. Jace Kessler
15. Chance Hymas
16. Bryton Carroll
17. Izaih Clark
18. Gage Linville
19. Tyler Stepek
20. Dominique Thury
21. Garrett Hoffman
22. Lorenzo Locurcio
250 EAST POINTS AFTER 3 ROUNDS
1. Max Anstie 52
2. Cameron Mcadoo 51
3. Pierce Brown 51
4. Tom Vialle 49
5. Haiden Deegan 49
6. Coty Schock 48
7. Daxton Bennick 44
8. Seth Hammaker 39
9. Henry Miller 37
10. Marshal Weltin 35
11. Chance Hymas 34
12. Jalek Swoll 31
13. Austin Forkner 27
14. Guillem Farres 27
15. Nicholas Romano 27
16. Gage Linville 16
17. Trevor Colip 11
18. Jeremy Martin 10
19. Luca Marsalisi 10
20. Izaih Clark 10
