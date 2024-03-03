2024 DAYTONA SUPERCROSS RESULTS

The Daytona Supercross marked the halfway point in the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season and it’s as tight as ever. For Jett Lawrence, the event marked a return to the form he exhibited in the 2023 outdoor season. He was the most dominant rider, winning his heat as well as the main. To do it, he had to pass the best in the game, including 7-time Daytona winner Eli Tomac. In the 250 class, it was Tom Vialle’s first Supercross main event win. He benefitted from a mistake by early leader Cameron McAdoo, then pulled away. For extended coverage of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.

450 HEAT 1

1. Ken Roczen

2. Chase Sexton

3. Aaron Plessinger

4. Malcolm Stewart

5. Justin Barcia

6. Benny Bloss

7. Hunter Lawrence

8. Justin Hill

9. Ty Masterpool

10. Cade Clason

11. John Short

12. Ryan Breece

13. Grant Harlan

14. Zack Williams

15. Jerry Robin

16. Jared Lesher

17. Scott Meshey

18. Cheyenne Harmon

19. Josh Hill

20. Justin Starling

450 HEAT 2

1. Jett Lawrence

2. Eli Tomac

3. Justin Cooper

4. Dylan Ferrandis

5. Cooper Webb

6. Dean Wilson

7. Jason Anderson

8. Shane McElrath

9. Adam Cianciarulo

10. Kyle Chisholm

11. Jeremy Hand

12. Anthony Bourdon

13. Freddie Noren

14. Devin Simonson

15. Mitchell Harrison

16. TJ Albright

17. Tristan Lane

18. Hunter Schlosser

19. Justin Rodbell

20. Anthony Rodriguez

450 MAIN EVENT

1 .Jett Lawrence

2. Eli Tomac

3. Chase Sexton

4. Cooper Webb

5. Ken Roczen

6. Justin Cooper

7. Malcolm Stewart

8. Dylan Ferrandis

9. Jason Anderson

10. Benny Bloss

11. Justin Barcia

12. Adam Cianciarulo

13. Kyle Chisholm

14. Shane McElrath

15. John Short

16. Ty Masterpool

17. Jeremy Hand

18. Aaron Plessinger

19. Freddie Noren

20. Dean Wilson

21. Hunter Lawrence

22. Justin Hill

450 POINTS AFTER 8 ROUNDS

1. Jett Lawrence 160

2. Cooper Webb 150

3. Chase Sexton 147

4. Eli Tomac 144

5. Ken Roczen 133

6. Aaron Plessinger 132

7. Jason Anderson 131

8. Dylan Ferrandis 107

9. Justin Cooper 91

10. Hunter Lawrence 87

11. Justin Barcia 82

12. Malcolm Stewart 79

13. Shane McElrath 64

14. Dean Wilson 46

15. Jorge Prado 45

16. Adam Cianciarulo 43

17. Christian Craig 39

18. Benny Bloss 33

19. Justin Hill 29

20. Kyle Chisholm 27

250 HEAT 1

1. Cameron Mcadoo

2. Haiden Deegan

3. Chance Hymas

4. Pierce Brown

5. Jalek Swoll

6. Nicholas Romano

7. Jeremy Martin

8. Dominique Thury

9. Gage Linville

10. James Harrington

11. Marshal Weltin

12. Preston Kilroy

13. Jace Kessler

14. Jack Rogers

15. Vinny Luhovey

16. Anton Nordström

17. Luca Marsalisi

18. Logan Leitzel

19. Slade Smith

20. Hardy Munoz

250 EAST HEAT 2

1. Max Anstie

2. Tom Vialle

3. Seth Hammaker

4. Coty Schock

5. Daxton Bennick

6. Henry Miller

7. Tyler Stepek

8. Izaih Clark

9. Garrett Hoffman

10. Cory Carsten

11. Ryder Floyd

12. Bryce Shelly

13. Bryton Carroll

14. Lorenzo Locurcio

15. Christopher Blackmern

16. Kyle Bitterman

17. Gage Stine

18. Jorgen-Matthias Talvi

19. Michael Hicks

20. Brock Papi

250 EAST MAIN

1 .Tom Vialle

2. Cameron Mcadoo

3. Seth Hammaker

4. Haiden Deegan

5. Pierce Brown

6. Coty Schock

7. Jalek Swoll

8. Max Anstie

9. Marshal Weltin

10. Daxton Bennick

11. Henry Miller

12. Jeremy Martin

13. Nicholas Romano

14. Jace Kessler

15. Chance Hymas

16. Bryton Carroll

17. Izaih Clark

18. Gage Linville

19. Tyler Stepek

20. Dominique Thury

21. Garrett Hoffman

22. Lorenzo Locurcio

250 EAST POINTS AFTER 3 ROUNDS

1. Max Anstie 52

2. Cameron Mcadoo 51

3. Pierce Brown 51

4. Tom Vialle 49

5. Haiden Deegan 49

6. Coty Schock 48

7. Daxton Bennick 44

8. Seth Hammaker 39

9. Henry Miller 37

10. Marshal Weltin 35

11. Chance Hymas 34

12. Jalek Swoll 31

13. Austin Forkner 27

14. Guillem Farres 27

15. Nicholas Romano 27

16. Gage Linville 16

17. Trevor Colip 11

18. Jeremy Martin 10

19. Luca Marsalisi 10

20. Izaih Clark 10