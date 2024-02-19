2024 KX450X FIRST TEST SESSION OF ALL NEW PLATFORM : DIRT BIKE VLOG #8

Dirt Bike Magazine tests the all new 2024 Kawasaki KX450X in Southern California. Hang out behind the scenes with Editor Mark Tilley and Video Editor Travis Fant as they shake down the new KX450X in the hills. We give quite a bit of detail in this video and have a more proper TEST video coming right behind it! Hang out with Dirt Bike during the testing process….this is just the beginning.
