PMX RACING SUZUKI TWO-STROKE PROJECTS: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY

On this week’s Two-Stroke Tuesday we take a look at a pair of Suzuki’s two-strokes built by PMX Racing. Jill and Shilo Angues are a husband and wife team that love just about everything on two wheels. They have raised a family around dirt bikes and even now after their kids are out of the house they continue to do cool things on two wheels. Don’t miss the exclusive link at the bottom of this post to our 2-Stroke Behind The Build feature.

Builder Shiloh Angues told us the following about the build process.

The bike is a 2004 Suzuki RM125, my wife Jill has owned it since 2005. The bike saw many year of riding and racing until 2012 when my wife transitioned to an RMZ-250. Since that day the bike sat under a sheet in the garage until November 2019 when we decided to build it for the upcoming world 2 stroke championships. Looking to build a bike in 4 months was a daunting task however my wife and I were committed to the build and so with that started tearing it apart.

To go along with the recently built RM125, I wanted to build a 2-stroke dirt bike for myself to compete in the upcoming World 2 Stroke Championships. Never owning or racing a 2-stroke dirt bike I knew I wanted a Suzuki and ended up acquiring a 2006 RM250. The plan was to do a partial build and not go all out however after digging into the 14-year-old machine I started to realize that was not going to be the case.

For the moto and pipe package we headed over to Billspipes and Jeff Springman fabricated one of their cone look pipes and silencer and dropped in a fresh Wiseco Piston. Note: the motor was built back in 2010, the head was ported / polished, millennium did the coating Nickel Silicon Carbide

The motor was sent to Billspipes in Corona Ca, where Jeff Springman reworked the cylinder to improve on the power delivery and paired it with one of there signature cone look pipes. All of the suspension components were sent over to Lainer Suspension in Winchester CA, where they performed a full tear down, rebuild, custom valving and new springs using their in-house components that are designed by Walter Lolli (Owner) and manufactured to his specification. We installed a complete bike Nickel Wurks bolt on this RM250 project and it’s amazing the difference it made.

Some of the other parts included on the PMX Racing RM125 build are as followed :

Hinson – Clutch Basket, Fibers and Springs

Braking – Front: 270mm S3 Batfly Rotor, Rear: Non-Round Fixed, CM46 Front / Rear Pads

Sunstar – Front / Rear Sprockets and Chain

ODI – Podium Flight (Champ Bend) / Emig Grips

Works Connection – Levers, Rear Brake Return Spring, Front / Rear Master Cylinder covers, Radiator Braces

Maxima Racing – All fluids / Lubricants

Dt1 – Air Filter

Zip-Ty Racing – Wheel Spacers

MX-Bonz – Rear Axle Block

Boyesen Ignition / Clutch Cover

V-Force 3 Reed Valve

As all the final components came together, we started to get a full picture on what the graphics for the bike should look like. With that we made the call to Viscid Designs in Murrieta Ca, and collaborated on a kits that pulls in all of the different color elements to make this one unique RM250 build.

