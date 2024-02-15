CANVAS MX CEO MICHAEL LEIB TALKS : “THERE IS A HOLE IN THE GEAR INDUSTRY”

Dirt Bike Magazine met up with Michael Leib and talked about his business Canvas MX. Michael explains where the idea came from, who he works with, and their plans for the future. Canvas is a fully customizable gear company that works with companies who want to sponsor teams/athletes in the motocross industry. You can also customize your own personal gear anyway you want by visiting their website or using their kiosk at AEO Powersports.
