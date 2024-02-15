YAMAHA’S OFF-ROAD BIKES & GNCC KICKS OFF: THE WEEKLY FEED

This week the Dirt Bike staff is split, some of us are in South Carolina at Yamaha’s 2024 off-road intro getting our first chance to test the all new YZ450FX four-stroke along with two-stroke models the YZ125X and YZ250X. We are embargoed with riding impressions of these machines till next week but here’s a preview of what we have coming.

BIG BUCK GNCC THIS WEEKEND

On Sunday, the XC1 Open Pro class will take to the track at 1 pm. Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Craig DeLong will sport the number one plate and look to start the year off strong with an overall win in South Carolina. However, runner-up, Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki’s Steward Baylor, is aiming to get back to the center of the podium aboard his new team to kick off the 2024 season. FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Ben Kelley will be out for the start of the season due to a lingering injury that required surgery in January, so that will bring Dante Oliveira from the west coast to race the beginning of the GNCC season on the east coast.

Before the event kicks off this weekend, be sure to check out the Progressive GNCC Kickstart Party powered by Monster Energy on Thursday evening, February 15. Come meet your favorite GNCC racers and get their autographs from 6 – 8 pm while there will be giveaways, food, beer and more from 5 – 10 pm at Magnetic South Brewery located at 701 Easley Bridge Road, Greenville, South Carolina.

WHAT’S COOKING WITH EVS?

The remaining staff was forced to enjoy a private Fox Raceway with amazing SoCal weather thanks to EVS launching their brand new Web Eclipse Knee Brace. Below are some images and features of the new carbon fiber brace from EVS.

The NEW standard for top performance Knee Braces. Designed specifically for those who care about superior protection and performance, the Web Eclipse is engineered from reinforced, aerospace grade 12K carbon fiber making it one of the lightest yet strongest knee braces available. With its low-profile invisible fit, this knee brace is designed to conform to your leg offering optimal comfort. Producing high quality ventilation, the Web Eclipse allows air to circulate throughout the entire knee brace keeping you cool and dry.

Features:

12K Carbon Fiber Frame – Lighweight aerospace grade frame crafted with a reinforced rib contour construction that’s engineered to withstand substantial forces and torsional stress.

Floating Knee Cup System– Self positioning CE Certified HEX Pro Impact Technology floating knee cup that finds the center of the knee upon flexion and extension to provide complete knee protection coverage.

Flex Wings – The Flex Wings are located on both the upper and lower knee brace straps, designed for diverse leg shapes, proving a snug, pressure-free fit that stays securely in place. Rapid Lock System – Quick release, easy on/off closure system with the press of a button. Point Strapping System – A stretchable top strap to allow for natural thigh compression and expansion. Performance Bio-Foam Liner – Moisture wicking ventilated liner. Trac Grip – Strategically positioned high traction silicone on the liner effectively deters movement and enhances the knee brace’s secure fit on your leg. TruMotion 3.0 Hinge – Mimics the knee’s natural flexion and extension allowing the brace to flex on the same 2 axes as the knee joint. CE Impact tested and certified – Level 1

Join Panthera Motors in this informative video series about the engineering and technical explanations of a motorcycle single cylinder two stroke engine !! In this first episode : Single cylinder crankshaft balance, and the impact of adding a counterbalancer shaft !

The last thing we do in each shootout is take the bikes to the dyno. We don’t want test riders to know the numbers before they provide their reviews. Usually, the dyno simply supports their seat-of-the-pants impression. But, that’s not exactly what happened this time. Virtually all the test riders felt the new versions of the Austrian bikes had lost power–which was true. They also felt the Yamaha was the new horsepower champ on top–which wasn’t true. CLICK HERE OR THE IMAGE ABOVE FOR MORE DETAILS.

This category has blossomed with the popularity of the 300cc two-stroke dirt bike. It started as a niche market that was pretty much owned by KTM. It has taken a good chunk of the off-road market and has been the benefactor of technological gains in performance via fuel injection, state of-the-art suspension, light weight, and dedicated machines that make tuneable and useable power. CLICK HERE OR THE IMAGE ABOVE FOR MORE!

Outsiders are often confused by the term “off-road bike.” They think it refers to any motorcycle that doesn’t have a license plate. We know better. There’s a massive difference between a motocross bike and other dirt bikes. If you are in the market for a new off-road bike or just want some information on what is out there CLICK HERE OR IMAGE ABOVE for our complete 2024 buyers guide of off-road bikes available today.

NEW PRODUCTS

The Nihilo Concepts KTM / Husqvarna / GASGAS 50 Case Saver is made from 6061 Billet aluminum for strength and durability it bolts right on using the factory bolts and eliminates the trapping of dirt and debris that you get with the stock plastic piece. The stock cover does not provide the case saving ability of the Nihilo unit. The Nihilo Concepts Case saver is legal in the Stock class in all AMA and NMA events and is a must have for the serious racer. Fits up to an 11 tooth sprocket with a 420 chain.

Fitment:

2024 KTM 50 SX

2024 Husqvarna TC 50

2024 GASGAS MC 50

Actual anodized color may vary from image

USWE DUAL-SPORT PACK

The all new CORE 16 and 25. CORE from USWE is designed for dual-sport single day trips or those big adventure rides. The pack comes with the USWE bounce free No Dancing Monkey 2.0 + Snug-Me harness system and waist support belt to keep the pack in place.

Price: $ 239.95 and up

Contact: www.uswe-sports.com

EKS LUCID GOGGLE

The new LUCID goggle features their proprietary XDO, (Extreme Definition Optics) lens technology, along with a DYAD sonic welded hard outer frame which holds the lens in place and creates defense against flying debris and heavy roost. This hard outer is bonded to a soft inner frame made of exclusive “Polyflex” face forming “ethyl carbamate” material and 3D designed 17mm formed face foam allowing the goggle to form to nearly every face shape creating a seal and fit while eliminating any pressure points.

Price: 99.00

Contact: www.eksbrand.com

350CC DUAL-SPORT VIDEO ROULETTE