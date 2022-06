Seven-time King of Kings snow climb champion Keith Curtis put his dirt bike skills to good use to win round six of the AMA Hard Enduro Series at the daunting Silver Kings Hard Enduro in the panhandle of Northern Idaho. The margin of victory was a mere :38 seconds over Idaho’s Colton Haaker of Rockstar Husqvarna. The pair set a blistering pace from the gun and checked out early. The two crossed the finish more than an hour over third place Tim Apolle of Factory Beta.