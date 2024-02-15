EVS WEB ECLIPSE KNEE BRACE : “ALL NEW 5 YEARS IN THE MAKING”

Editor Mark Tilley met up with the team at EVS to go over their latest knee brace. The Web Eclipse. It is available now and can be purchased as a pair or one each! Learn more here!

EVS DESCRIPTION OF WEB ECLIPSE KNEE BRACE

Experience the pinnacle of knee protection and injury prevention with the EVS Web Eclipse knee brace. For over 38 years, we’ve relentlessly honed our engineering expertise, consistently delivering award-winning knee braces. This legacy of excellence is embedded in every facet of the Web Eclipse, which represents the culmination of our tireless dedication to innovation and rider safety.

Unparalleled Comfort – Wrap your knees in a cloud of comfort while maintaining the armored protection needed for the track. The Web Eclipse offers a rigid, low-profile fit that remains virtually invisible. Say goodbye to bulky braces.

Comprehensive Protection – Whether you’re navigating deeply rutted turns or tackling challenging terrain, rely on the Web Eclipse’s cutting-edge features. The Floating Knee Cup System, Flex Wings, and 12K Carbon Fiber Frame have you covered.

15% Lighter – Crafted using cutting-edge carbon fiber technology, our knee brace optimizes critical surface area to provide unparalleled protection. It sheds an impressive 15% of its weight compared to the previous model, all while maintaining the utmost standards of safety and security.

Stay Cool and Dry – The Advanced Cooling System (ACS) allows air to circulate throughout the entire knee brace keepingyou cool.