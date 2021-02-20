ORLANDO 2 SUPERCROSS RESULTS: WEBB YET AGAIN!

For the second weekend in a row, Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida hosted Monster Energy Supercross. This week, however, the 250 West riders joined the premier 450 class. It would be the first round of their season, and the eighth round for the 450s. Justin Cooper demonstrated that he will be the man to beat in the western ranks, winning without contest with several of his key rivals crashing out. The 450 class, on the other hand, is closer than ever. Cooper Webb won the main event, sweeping Orlando and closing the championship standings to a scant six points. Ken Roczen overcame a poor start to finish fourth and retain the red plate of the points leader. For extended coverage of 2021 Supercross, click here.

450 HEAT ONE

Ken Roczen, Adam Cianciarulo and Cooper Webb got great starts, but before long Webb went down when he got caught on a tuff block. Roczen and Cianciarulo were fairly close for the entire race, then it was a couple of seconds back to Martin Davalos, who was right in front of Justin Barcia. Webb eventually caught up to Barcia, but could go no further. The battle for the final transfer spot was tight, with Max Anstie taking it and sending Dean Wilson to the LCQ.

450 HEAT TWO

Broc Tickle took the holeshot but was passed almost immediately by Marvin Musquin. Jason Anderson also got past Tickle fairly quickly. Eli Tomac, Dylan Ferrandis and Shane McElrath all got poor starts and had to work their way through the pack. Ferrandis had a spectacular first lap, passing all the way up into a qualifying position. A battle for the lead soon developed between Musquin and Anderson, while Tickle had to deal with Aaron Plessinger, Zach Osborne, Ferrandis and Malcolm Stewart. Stewart got a little rough with Ferrandis, leaving him on the ground–but the Frenchman got up quickly. On the last lap, Musquin got the same treatment from Anderson. They hit, Musquin went down and Anderson went on to win the race. Tomac made his way up to seventh.

450 MAIN EVENT

Justin Barcia got the start, but Adam Cianciarulo took it away within a few turns. Cooper Webb was third, Eli Tomac was outside the top 10, Roczen was even further back and Jason Anderson was nearly last. Webb passed Barcia on the third lap and Marvin Musquin closed in as well. Through the early laps, Roczen shadowed Tomac as they both worked their way up. By the time they got to Malcolm Stewart in seventh, it started getting difficult. Stewart got passed by Tomac, then passed him right back. Eventually, both Tomac and Roczen kept going forward. Just before halfway, Webb passed Cianciarulo for the lead and started to slowly pull away. Then Cianciarulo’s race came to a violent end. He crashed hard in the whoops, gifting second place to Musquin. The second half of the race saw an unchanging two-second gap between the two KTM teammates in first and second, then a straight away behind came a three-way battle between Barcia, Tomac and Roczen. Near the end, Tomac started fading back. Roczen took fourth and closed on Barcia. He was unable to make the pass before the checkered flag came out. Tomac lost another position to Jason Anderson in the final laps.

250W HEAT ONE

Seth Hammaker came out of the first turn on top with Cameron McAdoo close behind. Jordan Smith, Chris Blose, Robbie Wageman and Alex Martin were all up front, while Garrett Marchbanks was buried. McAdoo took over on the second lap while Marchbanks worked his way up though the pack. McAdoo won without much drama, with Hammaker hanging on for second ahead of Blose, Martin and Smith. Marchbanks caught up to sixth.

250W HEAT TWO

Hunter Lawrence got the start of heat two, while Justin Cooper was outside the top 10. Jeremy Martin put his new Star Yamaha in the lead early in the race. Lawrence stayed with him for a brief time, but eventually, Martin got away. By the halfway point, Cooper was up to fifth and still moving up. He passed Lawrence for second place with three laps to go. At the end, Martin still had a safe lead.

250 MAIN EVENT

Most of the drama happened immediately in the 250 main event. There were at least two crashes on the first lap, and one of them took out a member of the Alpine Stars medical crew who was standing near the course. Both Jeremy Martin and bother Alex were involved, and the red flag came out. Just like that, two of the title contenders were out of the race. After the restart, Justin Cooper was back in front, which is where he had been the first time around. Jace Owen and Garrett Marchbanks were up front as well, but Jordon Smith passed them both on the first lap. His time in second place was short-lived, though. Smith went down, leaving Cooper with a big lead. After that, most of the race was somewhat uneventful, as Cooper cruised in to a seemingly easy win. Cameron McAdoo ended up second over Marchbanks, Jalek Swoll and Hunter Lawrence.

250 LCQ

450 COMBINED QUALIFYING

TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY

COMBINED QUALIFYING, 250 WEST

TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY

