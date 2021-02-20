ORLANDO 2 SUPERCROSS RESULTS: WEBB YET AGAIN!
For the second weekend in a row, Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida hosted Monster Energy Supercross. This week, however, the 250 West riders joined the premier 450 class. It would be the first round of their season, and the eighth round for the 450s. Justin Cooper demonstrated that he will be the man to beat in the western ranks, winning without contest with several of his key rivals crashing out. The 450 class, on the other hand, is closer than ever. Cooper Webb won the main event, sweeping Orlando and closing the championship standings to a scant six points. Ken Roczen overcame a poor start to finish fourth and retain the red plate of the points leader. For extended coverage of 2021 Supercross, click here.
450 HEAT ONE
Ken Roczen, Adam Cianciarulo and Cooper Webb got great starts, but before long Webb went down when he got caught on a tuff block. Roczen and Cianciarulo were fairly close for the entire race, then it was a couple of seconds back to Martin Davalos, who was right in front of Justin Barcia. Webb eventually caught up to Barcia, but could go no further. The battle for the final transfer spot was tight, with Max Anstie taking it and sending Dean Wilson to the LCQ.
1 Ken Roczen
2 Adam Cianciarulo
3 Martin Davalos
4 Cooper Webb
5 Justin Barcia
6 Justin Bogle
7 Joey Savatgy
8 Benny Bloss
9 Max Anstie
10 Dean Wilson
11 Mitchell Oldenburg
12 Fredrik Noren
13 Alex Ray
14 Brandon Hartranft
15 Joan Cros
16 Hunter Sayles
17 Kevin Moranz
18 Ronnie Stewart
19 Aj Catanzaro
20 Vann Martin
450 HEAT TWO
Broc Tickle took the holeshot but was passed almost immediately by Marvin Musquin. Jason Anderson also got past Tickle fairly quickly. Eli Tomac, Dylan Ferrandis and Shane McElrath all got poor starts and had to work their way through the pack. Ferrandis had a spectacular first lap, passing all the way up into a qualifying position. A battle for the lead soon developed between Musquin and Anderson, while Tickle had to deal with Aaron Plessinger, Zach Osborne, Ferrandis and Malcolm Stewart. Stewart got a little rough with Ferrandis, leaving him on the ground–but the Frenchman got up quickly. On the last lap, Musquin got the same treatment from Anderson. They hit, Musquin went down and Anderson went on to win the race. Tomac made his way up to seventh.
1 Jason Anderson
2 Marvin Musquin
3 Aaron Plessinger
4 Zach Osborne
5 Malcolm Stewart
6 Broc Tickle
7 Eli Tomac
8 Dylan Ferrandis
9 Vince Friese
10 Shane Mcelrath
11 Kyle Chisholm
12 Cade Clason
13 Carlen Gardner
14 Nick Schmidt
15 Logan Karnow
16 Tyler Bowers
17 Jeremy Smith
18 Theodore Pauli
19 Ludovic Macler
20 Justin Starling
450 MAIN EVENT
Justin Barcia got the start, but Adam Cianciarulo took it away within a few turns. Cooper Webb was third, Eli Tomac was outside the top 10, Roczen was even further back and Jason Anderson was nearly last. Webb passed Barcia on the third lap and Marvin Musquin closed in as well. Through the early laps, Roczen shadowed Tomac as they both worked their way up. By the time they got to Malcolm Stewart in seventh, it started getting difficult. Stewart got passed by Tomac, then passed him right back. Eventually, both Tomac and Roczen kept going forward. Just before halfway, Webb passed Cianciarulo for the lead and started to slowly pull away. Then Cianciarulo’s race came to a violent end. He crashed hard in the whoops, gifting second place to Musquin. The second half of the race saw an unchanging two-second gap between the two KTM teammates in first and second, then a straight away behind came a three-way battle between Barcia, Tomac and Roczen. Near the end, Tomac started fading back. Roczen took fourth and closed on Barcia. He was unable to make the pass before the checkered flag came out. Tomac lost another position to Jason Anderson in the final laps.
1 Cooper Webb
2 Marvin Musquin
3 Justin Barcia
4 Ken Roczen
5 Jason Anderson
6 Eli Tomac
7 Malcolm Stewart
8 Zach Osborne
9 Aaron Plessinger
10 Justin Bogle
11 Dylan Ferrandis
12 Dean Wilson
13 Broc Tickle
14 Shane Mcelrath
15 Vince Friese
16 Joey Savatgy
17 Martin Davalos
18 Max Anstie
19 Benny Bloss
20 Kyle Chisholm
21 Adam Cianciarulo
22 Tyler Bowers
250W HEAT ONE
Seth Hammaker came out of the first turn on top with Cameron McAdoo close behind. Jordan Smith, Chris Blose, Robbie Wageman and Alex Martin were all up front, while Garrett Marchbanks was buried. McAdoo took over on the second lap while Marchbanks worked his way up though the pack. McAdoo won without much drama, with Hammaker hanging on for second ahead of Blose, Martin and Smith. Marchbanks caught up to sixth.
1 Cameron Mcadoo
2 Seth Hammaker
3 Chris Blose
4 Alex Martin
5 Jordon Smith
6 Garrett Marchbanks
7 Jace Owen
8 Robbie Wageman
9 Jarrett Frye
10 Dilan Schwartz
11 Cedric Soubeyras
12 Coty Schock
13 Jordan Bailey
14 Hardy Munoz
15 Bradley Lionnet
16 Carson Mumford
17 Calvin Fonvieille
18 Logan Leitzel
19 Colton Eigenmann
20 Chris Howell
250W HEAT TWO
Hunter Lawrence got the start of heat two, while Justin Cooper was outside the top 10. Jeremy Martin put his new Star Yamaha in the lead early in the race. Lawrence stayed with him for a brief time, but eventually, Martin got away. By the halfway point, Cooper was up to fifth and still moving up. He passed Lawrence for second place with three laps to go. At the end, Martin still had a safe lead.
1 Jeremy Martin
2 Justin Cooper
3 Hunter Lawrence
4 Stilez Robertson
5 Kyle Peters
6 Jalek Swoll
7 Mitchell Harrison
8 Ramyller Alves
9 Joey Crown
10 Dominique Thury
11 Martin Castelo
12 Jake Masterpool
13 Nate Thrasher
14 Ty Masterpool
15 Ryan Surratt
16 Sean Cantrell
17 Cheyenne Harmon
18 Carson Brown
19 Derek Kelley
20 Jerry Robin
250 MAIN EVENT
Most of the drama happened immediately in the 250 main event. There were at least two crashes on the first lap, and one of them took out a member of the Alpine Stars medical crew who was standing near the course. Both Jeremy Martin and bother Alex were involved, and the red flag came out. Just like that, two of the title contenders were out of the race. After the restart, Justin Cooper was back in front, which is where he had been the first time around. Jace Owen and Garrett Marchbanks were up front as well, but Jordon Smith passed them both on the first lap. His time in second place was short-lived, though. Smith went down, leaving Cooper with a big lead. After that, most of the race was somewhat uneventful, as Cooper cruised in to a seemingly easy win. Cameron McAdoo ended up second over Marchbanks, Jalek Swoll and Hunter Lawrence.
1 Justin Cooper
2 Cameron Mcadoo
3 Garrett Marchbanks
4 Jalek Swoll
5 Hunter Lawrence
6 Seth Hammaker
7 Kyle Peters
8 Chris Blose
9 Robbie Wageman
10 Jace Owen
11 Nate Thrasher
12 Coty Schock
13 Joey Crown
14 Ramyller Alves
15 Mitchell Harrison
16 Cedric Soubeyras
17 Dilan Schwartz
18 Stilez Robertson
19 Jarrett Frye
20 Jordon Smith
21 Jeremy Martin
22 Alex Martin
250 LCQ
1 Coty Schock
2 Nate Thrasher
3 Cedric Soubeyras
4 Dilan Schwartz
5 Jordan Bailey
6 Martin Castelo
7 Ty Masterpool
8 Dominique Thury
9 Carson Mumford
10 Hardy Munoz
11 Ryan Surratt
12 Bradley Lionnet
13 Colton Eigenmann
14 Calvin Fonvieille
15 Chris Howell
16 Derek Kelley
17 Logan Leitzel
18 Jake Masterpool
19 Jerry Robin
20 Sean Cantrell
21 Cheyenne Harmon
22 Carson Brown
450 LCQ
1 Dean Wilson
2 Kyle Chisholm
3 Tyler Bowers
4 Shane Mcelrath
5 Brandon Hartranft
6 Fredrik Noren
7 Mitchell Oldenburg
8 Cade Clason
9 Kevin Moranz
10 Nick Schmidt
11 Ludovic Macler
12 Hunter Sayles
13 Ronnie Stewart
14 Logan Karnow
15 Aj Catanzaro
16 Jeremy Smith
17 Carlen Gardner
18 Vann Martin
19 Theodore Pauli
20 Alex Ray
21 Joan Cros
22 Justin Starling
450 COMBINED QUALIFYING
1 Jason Anderson 50.161
2 Cooper Webb 50.217
3 Dylan Ferrandis 50.237
4 Ken Roczen 50.626
5 Eli Tomac 50.670
6 Adam Cianciarulo 50.713
7 Marvin Musquin 50.728
8 Benny Bloss 50.769
9 Zach Osborne 51.009
10 Martin Davalos 51.063
11 Malcolm Stewart 51.339
12 Dean Wilson 51.363
13 Broc Tickle 51.413
14 Justin Bogle 51.512
15 Aaron Plessinger 51.525
16 Joey Savatgy 51.626
17 Vince Friese 51.826
18 Justin Barcia 52.194
19 Shane Mcelrath 52.439
20 Mitchell Oldenburg 52.453
21 Kyle Chisholm 53.204
22 Max Anstie 53.313
23 Tyler Bowers 53.326
24 Alex Ray 53.364
25 Cade Clason 53.609
26 Fredrik Noren 54.059
27 Justin Starling 54.073
28 Brandon Hartranft 54.083
29 Carlen Gardner 54.096
30 Ronnie Stewart 54.161
31 Logan Karnow 54.229
32 Joan Cros 54.297
33 Nick Schmidt 54.437
34 Hunter Sayles 54.517
35 Jeremy Smith 54.581
36 Aj Catanzaro 54.760
37 Theodore Pauli 54.953
38 Kevin Moranz 55.166
39 Ludovic Macler 55.199
40 Vann Martin 55.279
TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY
41 Deven Raper 55.328
42 Hunter Schlosser 55.356
43 Joshua Greco 55.650
44 Austin Politelli 55.776
45 Alexander Nagy 55.780
46 Adam Enticknap 56.048
47 Scotty Wennerstrom 56.297
48 Mason Kerr 56.739
49 Richard Taylor 56.985
50 Jonah Geistler 57.192
51 Chad Saultz 57.435
52 Devin Harriman 57.564
53 Bobby Piazza 58.022
54 Justin Rando 58.845
55 Aaron Leininger 59.213
COMBINED QUALIFYING, 250 WEST
1 Justin Cooper 51.095
2 Seth Hammaker 51.330
3 Jeremy Martin 51.513
4 Jordon Smith 51.839
5 Hunter Lawrence 52.259
6 Cameron Mcadoo 52.260
7 Stilez Robertson 52.269
8 Alex Martin 52.345
9 Jalek Swoll 52.363
10 Garrett Marchbanks 52.896
11 Carson Brown 52.966
12 Jordan Bailey 52.971
13 Kyle Peters 52.987
14 Chris Blose 52.993
15 Nate Thrasher 53.009
16 Dilan Schwartz 53.027
17 Dominique Thury 53.198
18 Jarrett Frye 53.244
19 Joey Crown 53.282
20 Robbie Wageman 53.458
21 Mitchell Harrison 53.480
22 Carson Mumford 53.514
23 Jerry Robin 53.698
24 Cedric Soubeyras 53.878
25 Sean Cantrell 54.037
26 Jace Owen 54.141
27 Ramyller Alves 54.165
28 Calvin Fonvieille 54.297
29 Martin Castelo 54.325
30 Coty Schock 54.496
31 Derek Kelley 54.568
32 Hardy Munoz 54.732
33 Cheyenne Harmon 54.798
34 Bradley Lionnet 54.896
35 Jake Masterpool 54.943
36 Chris Howell 55.005
37 Ryan Surratt 55.113
38 Colton Eigenmann 55.238
39 Ty Masterpool 55.248
40 Logan Leitzel 55.359
TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY
41 Corbin Hayes 55.364
42 Jared Lesher 55.636
43 Chase Marquier 55.752
44 Logan Boye 56.096
45 Garrett Hoffman 56.150
46 Blaine Silveira 56.302
47 Bryton Carroll 56.851
48 Hunter Calle 57.136
49 Kyle Greeson 57.341
50 Matthew Hubert 57.470
