Dirt Bike Magazine’s ‘On the Trail testing’ is an ongoing look at the products and machines that we’re testing in the field. It ranges from Dual Sport machines, to fuel-injected 2-strokes and from off-road slanted gear in the form of helmets, boots, and enduro jackets to Gummy tires and flat proofing your machine.

THE FISCH SPARK ARRESTOR

We recently received this new universal spark arrestor’s from Fisch Moto and are impressed with both the clean fitment and ease of installation. They are USFS approved, have a size for every exhaust imaginable as long as the end is circular. It’s as easy as measuring your inside diameter of the exhaust outlet and choosing the right size. The spark arrestor is held in place with three set screws that claw to the inside of the exhaust outlet. You can install this in less than five minutes.

