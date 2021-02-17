MR.KNOW-IT-ALL: HOP AND BOP

HOP AND BOP

Dear Mr. Know-It-All,

I’m sick and tired of watching my trials buddy hop over anything and everything on his enduro bike. I’m also tired of him having to ride my bike over every log we get to, because I just know how to plow into it with my skid plate. It humors him but makes me feel like a total squid. How can I improve?

Marv

via [email protected]

Surely your trials buddy isn’t a salty, miserable specimen and would gladly share some of his valuable knowledge on the double-blip technique and how to analyze and set up for the nasty obstacles you’re riding. The best way to practice is for sure on a trials bike, but since you don’t ride trials, you can use your enduro bike. Start with the basics. Gain as much balance, clutch and throttle control as you can by riding in a slow, controlled area. Practice coming to a complete stop and being able to hold your balance without dabbing. Practice doing full-lock turns as slowly as you possibly can. These will help you gain the balance and clutch control needed to employ the techniques for crossing logs. Doing the double-blip technique will get you up and over logs with style. You want to get your front tire off the ground with the first blip of the throttle, aiming it towards the middle of the log. The bigger the log, the more steam you will need. Once your tire is kissing the log, the front suspension will compress. At that moment, you want to give the bike another blast of the clutch and throttle, which will unweight the suspension and hopefully carry you up over the top of that log. You’ll learn with practice how much throttle is needed based on the size of the log. The keys are practice and plenty of patience.