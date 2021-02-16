MOOSE SPRING COLLECTION

The guys at Moose racing just gave us our first look at their spring collection of riding gear. Here’s the official press release:

Moose Racing introduces our 2021 Agroid collection. A new year brings a new look for Moose Racing’s Agroid Racewear. 2021 features two of our retro 35th anniversary kits and three additional color ways. The performance fit chassis of Agroid offers extreme ease of movement on and off the bike with flexible and breathable materials. This year’s jersey’s features include: laser cut vent holes, a custom stretch collar, quick drying fabric, light-weight stretch polyester chassis, non-restrictive stretch mini cuffs and high-quality sublimated graphics. Jersey sizes range from small up to 3X. Jersey MSRP is listed at $49.95 This year’s Agroid pants features include: lightweight durable stretch polyester woven chassis, stretch rip stop woven knee and seat, stretch knee area, double-layer knee system with leather outer and inner knee guard, 3-point waist adjustment, laser cut vent holes, YKK zipper and high-quality sublimated graphics. Pant sizes range from 28” up to 42” waist. Pants MSRP is listed at $139.95 The new Agroid Pro Glove is also new this year and completes the Agroid kit. This new glove features a lightweight stretch backhand with a single layer Clarino® palm with a palm overlay. Created with an out-seam finger construction for flexible and accurate performance. Other features include: stretch mesh ventilated fourchettes, pre-curved ergonomic finger design, non-fading sublimated graphics and a low-profile hook and loop wrist closure. Glove sizes range from small up to 3X. Gloves MSRP is listed at $24.95. Agroid youth vented racewear is also new this spring. Youth specific fit is designed with vented materials to maximize comfort along with a full range of movement. Youth Agroid jersey MSRP’s for $24.95 and the pant MSRP’s for $84.95. Head on over to your local dealer or to www.mooseracing.com to check out Moose Racing’s spring 2021 Agroid collection!