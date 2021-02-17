PRODUCT REVIEW: BULLET PROOF TPS SENSOR GUARD

PRODUCT: Bullet Proof Designs’ KTM TPS sensor guard is a billet-aluminum guard that replaces the plastic OEM TPS (Throttle Position Sensor) cover on your fuel-injected KTM/Husqvarna/GasGas TPI two-stroke machines. It comes with new hardware and installs with very little effort.

OUR TAKE: This is a quality product that will protect your TPI two-stroke’s vulnerable—and expensive at $300—TPS unit. We have witnessed units being damaged in a casual tip-over when a well-placed branch has decided to spear the exposed unit. The Bullet Proof Designs unit replaces the plastic piece. It has proper drainage and radiused edges so that the wiring going into the sensor does not get damaged, and Bullet Proof provides hardware for mounting. This TPS guard gets a thumbs up from our TPS-loving staff members.

PRICE: $75

CONTACT: www.bulletproofdesigns.com