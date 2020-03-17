MISSING HUSKY MAP SWITCH: MR. KNOW-IT-ALL

Dear Mr. Know-It-All,

I recently purchased a 2020 Husqvarna TE300i, but I didn’t receive the map switch that is supposed to come with the bike. I took the bike anyway, knowing my dealer would send me the part when it came in. My question is, where on earth does this plug in? The wiring harness on these new bikes looks like the one in my truck, and I have no clue where to look.

Daryl

Kudos to you for staying on top of your dealer and getting the switch. That’s an item that comes standard on a Husky and not a KTM, so it’s one less thing for you to buy. It effectively gives you a strong setting (map 1) and a soft traction setting (map 2). You’ll need to remove your seat and fuel tank. And with that bike, you’ll need to disconnect the quick-disconnect fuel line and the electrical connector on the back of the tank for the fuel pump. You don’t have to do too much hunting around to find the connector. On the main backbone of the frame, just above the spark plug, the wiring harness above will have the hook-up point. Look at the map switch you received in the bag and search for the identical connector on the bike. There is only one of them like it under the tank, just above the spark plug. It’s a long, tubular plastic connector, and the wire colors on the bike are purple and white. Plug your map switch into the bike and enjoy having two different ignition curves on the fly. Then go brag to your buddy who bought the KTM that yours came standard with that part.