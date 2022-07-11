LETTENBICHLER WINS THIRD STRAIGHT FIM HARD ENDURO

Manuel Lettenbichler Wins FIM Hard Enduro Round Four At Red Bull Abestone

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Manuel Lettenbichler has won the fourth round of the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship with victory at Red Bull Abestone in Italy. Claiming his third win in a row, Lettenbichler led home Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Billy Bolt in second with Sherco Factory Racing’s Mario Roman third.

After Saturday’s JUST1 Straight Rhythm qualifier it was Bolt who led the field away for the LIQUI MOLY FINAL A, starting 1953 metres above sea level at the Abetone gondola. AG Racing Team 89’s Alfredo Gomez was next to leave the start line 30 seconds later, with Lettenbichler the third rider flagged away a further 30 seconds behind Gomez.

Between high temperatures and a brutally tough course, the two-lap race would prove a hard task for all. Bolt opened the course, but after 45 minutes Lettenbichler had already disposed of Gomez and was closing in on the Husqvarna rider. Despite pushing hard, Bolt had no answer for Lettenbichler and midway through lap one, the German got out in front.

Behind the top two, the fight for the final step of the podium was exciting. Gomez held third for the majority of the race, but a late-starting Roman was charging. The Sherco rider was picking off riders left, right, and centre as he worked his way up the leaderboard. Ending lap one inside the top five, he knew a podium result was on the cards. Leaving it all on the track, he caught and passed Gomez to get the job done and claim third.

Results – Round 4, Red Bull Abestone

1. Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 2 laps, 4:13:29.553; 2. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 2 laps, 4:22:19.280; 3. Mario Roman (Sherco) 2 laps, 4:22:19.280; 4. Alfredo Gomez (GASGAS) 2 laps, 4:51:33.621; 5. Matthew Green (KTM) 1 lap, 2:37:23.413; 6. Graham Jarvis (Husqvarna) 1 lap, 2:46:30.811; 7. Michael Walkner (GASGAS) 1 lap, 2:58:33.425; 8. Teodor Kabakchiev (KTM) 1 lap, 2:43:10.486; 9. Eddie Karlsson (KTM) 1 lap, 2:55:13.221; 10. Jonathan Richardson (Husqvarna) 1 lap, 3:17:29.732…