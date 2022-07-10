2022 SOUTHWICK: PRO MOTOCROSS RESULTS

Southwick provided the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series with a distinct change in terrain as the tracks of the west have been traded for sandy whoops of the east. What did not change was the pecking order of both classes. Eli Tomac continued his winning streak in the 450 class taking a decisive 1-1 victory. Chase Sexton kept Tomac on a short leash, and as a result of his runner-up finish in each moto, he maintains a grip on the red plate by a scant one point. The 250 class was Jett Lawrence doing what he does best, taking a double victory and retaking the red plate. For full coverage of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season, click here.

450 RESULTS

1. Eli Tomac 1/1

2. Chase Sexton 2/2

3. Aaron Plessinger 7/3

4. Ken Roczen 6/4

5. Christian Craig 3/8

6. Max Anstie 5/5

7. Ryan Dungey 4 7

8. Jason Anderson 8/6

9. Benny Bloss 10/10

10. Justin Barcia 13/9

11. Chris Canning 12/12

12. Joseph Savatgy 9/16

13. Shane McElrath 11/15

14. Alex Martin 16/11

15. Cullin Park 15/14

16 .Brandon Hartranft 28/13

17. Garrett Marchbanks 14/39

18. Tristan Lane 18/18

19. Tyler Stepek 17/20

20. Marshal Weltin 26/17

21. Justin Rodbell 24/19

22. Justin Cokinos 19/26

23. Jeffrey Walker 20/23

24. Kevin Moranz 21/21

25. Jeremy Smith 22/22

26. Ricci Randanella 23/24

27. Jace Kessler 27/27

28. Joshua Berchem 30/25

29. Kristopher Corey 29/28

30. Travis Delnicki 32/30

31. Trevor Schmidt 25/37

32. Rody Schroyer 33/32

33. Marshall Macintyre 35/33

34. Jackson Gray 34/36

35. Aaron Lampi 40/31

36. Robert Piazza 36/35

37. Bryson Gardner 31/40

38. Jack Pagano 37/38

39. Clayton Tucker 29

40. Seamus Sullivan 34

41. Jerry Robin 38

42. Rob Windt 39

250 RESULTS

1. Jett Lawrence 1/1

2. Jo Shimoda 2/3

3. Justin Cooper 3/4

4. Levi Kitchen 8/2

5. RJ Hampshire 4/5

6. Stilez Robertson 7/7

7. Hunter Lawrence 6/8

8. Michael Mosiman 5/9

9. Nathanael Thrasher 15/6

10. Jalek Swoll 12/10

11. Seth Hammaker 11/12

12. Maximus Vohland 9/14

13. Ty Masterpool 14/11

14. Nicholas Romano 10/15

15. Pierce Brown 13/13

16. Joshua Varize 17/19

17. Christopher Prebula 30/16

18. Matthew Leblanc 16/38

19. Lance Kobusch 23/17

20. Kyle Murdoch 34/18

21. Kaeden Amerine 18/31

22. Derek Kelley 19/27

23. Cole Harkins 39/20

24. Preston Kilroy 20/35

25. Marcus Phelps 22/25

26. Joseph Tait 25/23

27. Lawrence Fortin III 28/22

28. Brian Borghesani 26/26

29. Garrett Hoffman 24/28

30. Brandon Ray 29/24

31. Enzo Lopes 21/39

32. Max Miller 40/21

33. Noah Willbrandt 31/30

34. Tommy Rios 27/36

35. Jack Rogers 32/33

36. Collin Davis 36/32

37. Jake Pinhancos 35/34

38. Maxwell Sanford 33/37

39. Walter White 37/40

40. Thomas Welch 29

41. Luca Marsalisi 38