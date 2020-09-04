KTM’S 2021 300 XC-W TPI ERZBERGRODEO SPECIAL EDITION

KTM North America, Inc. has just announced details of the 2021 KTM 300 XC-W TPI ERZBERGRODEO, a limited-edition machine designed to conquer the toughest trails and most demanding races.

Paying a special tribute to the iconic ErzbergRodeo Red Bull Hare Scramble and drawing from KTM’s extreme offroad expertise and experience from the WESS Enduro World Championship, the evolving shape of KTM’s XC-W technology is further enhanced by the KTM 300 XC-W TPI ERZBERGRODEO. Building upon the powerful KTM 300 XC-W TPI and celebrating the fourth year of KTM’s advanced and electronically controlled 2-stroke fuel injection system in 2021, the KTM 300 XC-W TPI ERZBERGRODEO offers the most competitive enduro package available on the showroom floor. Factory wheels with DID DirtStar rims and CNC-machined hubs, orange anodized CNC-milled triple clamps and a list of vital protection pieces keep the KTM 300 XC-W TPI ERZBERGRODEO moving forward when the terrain is at its most demanding.

This nimble, lightweight all-terrain master fears no obstacle, making it the ultimate machine for taking on the renowned Iron Giant. A truly race-bred machine, the KTM 300 XC-W TPI ERZBERGRODEO features a long list of special parts that give you everything you need to conquer the world’s most extreme enduro race, clearly reinforcing its READY TO RACE bloodline.

2021 KTM 300 XC-W TPI ERZBERGRODEO HIGHLIGHTS

Factory wheels with anodized hubs

Closed hand guards

Radiator fan

Radiator protectors

Orange anodized, CNC-milled triple clamp

Skid plate

Selle Dalla Valle Factory seat

Front brake disc guard

Rear solid disc

Rear disc guard

Chain guide bracket protection

Map select switch

Supersprox stealth 2-piece rear sprocket

Pull straps

Orange anodized oil plug

Clutch slave cylinder protection

Rear brake safety wire

Special ErzbergRodeo graphics Here’s a list of all the highlights on the 2021 KTM 300 XC-W TPI ERZBERGRODEO SPECIAL EDITION

Orange frame and special ErzbergRodeo graphics celebrate 26 years of competition on the Iron Giant.

Wrap-around handguards provide increased protection for when the terrain gets extreme.

Solid rear brake disc prevents loading up with mud and other abrasives to minimize brake lining wear and keep the brakes functioning in the harshest conditions.

Factory wheels feature lightweight, CNC machined, orange anodized hubs and high-end, DID DirtStar rims, guaranteeing maximum stability at minimal weight.

Selle Dalla Valle seat tailored to meet the needs of the best off-road racers offers great comfort and control to master the most challenging terrain.

Front and rear pull straps are included as standard to help tackle the most demanding obstacles.

Front disc guard with intelligent fitting system allows the tire to be changed or the brake to be serviced without removing the cover.

Orange anodized, CNC milled triple clamps give a factory touch while delivering optimal fork clamping and motorcycle control.

Standard map select switch allows the rider to select an alternate map, providing a sportier power delivery, while the standard map is set for smoother and more tractable offroad characteristics.

Radiator fan as standard for keeping cool when dissecting rock sections and hill climbs.

Select protection pieces include radiator protectors, skid plate, rear disc guard, chain guide bracket protector, clutch slave cylinder protector and rear brake safety wire.

Supersprox stealth 2-piece rear sprocket combines durability with a lightweight construction for the best of both worlds.

WP XPLOR forks now feature an external preload adjuster as standard, making spring preload adjustments for terrain and rider preference quick and easy.

WP XPLOR rear shock with PDS (Progressive Damping System) technology features a second damping piston in combination with a closed cup towards the end of the stroke, supported by a progressive shock spring, to produce unmatched offroad performance.

2 cc 2-stroke engine fitted with a patented TPI fuel injection system for perfect fueling at any altitude, no premixing and reduced fuel consumption while still living up to the standard of a KTM 2-stroke.

Cylinder with two injectors placed in the rear transfer ports for excellent downstream atomization of fuel.

EMS featuring an ECU controlling ignition timing and fuel spray based on information from sensors reading intake air pressure, throttle position, water temperature and ambient air pressure from an additional sensor for efficient altitude compensation.

Electronic oil pump feeds oil from the 700 cc oil tank to the intake to ensure a perfect fuel-oil mix under any condition while reducing smoking by 50% and providing up to 5 tanks of fuel.

Exhaust system provides improved performance with reduced weight and a more durable construction thanks to the innovative corrugated surface on the expansion chamber.