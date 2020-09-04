MARTIN AND OSBORNE SWEEP RED BUD 1

Jeremy Martin and Zach Osborne did everything right at the Red Bud 1 National MX for round four of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, both going 1-1 in their respective classes. Osborne especially impressed after a disappointing finish to the Ironman National last weekend. Here are the full moto and overall results from the 250 and 450 classes today: (for extended coverage of the 2020 Red Bud 1 National MX, click here).

250 Overall

1 Jeremy Martin 1 1
2 RJ Hampshire 2 5
3 Shane McElrath 8 2
4 Dylan Ferrandis 7 3
5 Alex Martin 6 4
6 Jett Lawrence 4 8
7 Cameron Mcadoo 5 7
8 Ty Masterpool 3 13
9 Justin Cooper 9 6
10 Brandon Hartranft 11 9
11 Derek   Drake 12 11
12 Hunter Lawrence 17 10
13 Stilez Robertson 13 14
14 Darian Sanayei 10 20
15 Jo Shimoda 19 12
16 Carson Mumford 15 17
17 Mason Gonzales 18 16
18 Mitchell Harrison 14 37
19 Jalek   Swoll 21 15
20 Pierce Brown 16 36
21 Nick Gaines 20 18
22 Hardy Munoz 23 19
23 Jerry Robin 22 21
24 Ryder Floyd 24 22
25 Kevin Moranz 27 23
26 Mathias Jorgensen 25 25
27 Joshua Varize 26 26
28 Colton Eigenmann 30 27
29 Gared Steinke 29 28
30 Joseph Tait 31 30
31 Gabe Gutierres 28 35
32 Chad Saultz 32 32
33 Gage Schehr 39 29
34 Blake Ashley 38 31
35 Trevor Schmidt 36 33
36 Conner Burger 37 34
37 Brock Papi 33 40
38 Joseph Crown 40 38
39 Austin Root 24
40 Lance Kobusch 34
41 Derek Kelley 35
42 Tre Fierro 39

450 Overall

1 Zachary Osborne 1 1
2 Chase Sexton 3 4
3 Justin Barcia 6 2
4 Marvin Musquin 2 6
5 Adam Cianciarulo 5 3
6 Eli Tomac 4 5
7 Christian Craig 7 8
8 Blake Baggett 10 7
9 Broc Tickle 8 9
10 Joseph Savatgy 9 12
11 Dean Wilson 12 11
12 Max Anstie 11 13
13 Henry Miller 14 14
14 Fredrik Noren 39 10
15 Justin   Rodbell 16 15
16 Justin Bogle 17 17
17 Benny Bloss 13 36
18 Ben LaMay 18 18
19 John Short 15 23
20 Coty Schock 21 16
21 Grant Harlan 20 19
22 Felix Lopez 19 22
23 Tyler Bowers 22 20
24 Justin Hoeft 24 21
25 Robbie Wageman 25 24
26 Jared Lesher 26 25
27 James Harrington 29 26
28 Tristan Lane 27 28
29 Bryce Backaus 28 29
30 Matthew Hubert 30 31
31 Adam Enticknap 32 30
32 Luke Renzland 23 39
33 Timothy Crosby 36 27
34 Joshua Berchem 35 33
35 Jeffrey Walker 31 38
36 Jerry Lorenz III 34 37
37 Hunter Braun 38 34
38 Jake Masterpool 37 35
39 Jeremy Smith 33 40
40 Cory Carsten 32
41 Chase Felong 40

Moto One

In his return to racing since the end of the season last year, Star Racing/Yamaha’s Ty Masterpool pulled off the moto one holeshot while throwing up a quick number one as he crossed the line. Series points leader had a rough fall on the opening lap and once again had to start the race with a disadvantage. By the end of the race, Jeremy Martin and RJ Hampshire made moves around the 41 machine of Masterpool to go one, two, three in the moto. Ferrandis was able to make it back up to seventh. In the 450’s, Osborne grabbed the holeshot and then ran away with the moto win. Marvin Musquin was able to get close toward the end, but too little too late. Below are the full results from the first motos.

250

1 Jeremy Martin
2 RJ Hampshire
3 Ty Masterpool
4 Jett Lawrence
5 Cameron Mcadoo
6 Alex Martin
7 Dylan Ferrandis
8 Shane McElrath
9 Justin Cooper
10 Darian Sanayei
11 Brandon Hartranft
12 Derek  Drake
13 Stilez Robertson
14 Mitchell Harrison
15 Carson Mumford
16 Pierce Brown
17 Hunter Lawrence
18 Mason Gonzales
19 Jo Shimoda
20 Nick Gaines
21 Jalek  Swoll
22 Jerry Robin
23 Hardy Munoz
24 Ryder Floyd
25 Mathias Jorgensen
26 Joshua Varize
27 Kevin Moranz
28 Gabe Gutierres
29 Gared Steinke
30 Colton Eigenmann
31 Joseph Tait
32 Chad Saultz
33 Brock Papi
34 Lance Kobusch
35 Derek Kelley
36 Trevor Schmidt
37 Conner Burger
38 Blake Ashley
39 Gage Schehr
40 Joseph Crown

450

1 Zachary Osborne
2 Marvin Musquin
3 Chase Sexton
4 Eli Tomac
5 Adam Cianciarulo
6 Justin Barcia
7 Christian Craig
8 Broc Tickle
9 Joseph Savatgy
10 Blake Baggett
11 Max Anstie
12 Dean Wilson
13 Benny Bloss
14 Henry Miller
15 John Short
16 Justin  Rodbell
17 Justin Bogle
18 Ben LaMay
19 Felix Lopez
20 Grant Harlan
21 Coty Schock
22 Tyler Bowers
23 Luke Renzland
24 Justin Hoeft
25 Robbie Wageman
26 Jared Lesher
27 Tristan Lane
28 Bryce Backaus
29 James Harrington
30 Matthew Hubert
31 Jeffrey Walker
32 Adam Enticknap
33 Jeremy Smith
34 Jerry Lorenz III
35 Joshua Berchem
36 Timothy Crosby
37 Jake Masterpool
38 Hunter Braun
39 Fredrik Noren
40 Chase Felong

Moto Two

Once again, it was Jeremy Martin and Zach Osborne taking the top spots in the 250 and 450 classes. Shane McElrath was out front early in the 250’s, going back and forth with Darian Sanayei in the start. Martin quickly made a move into the lead to take the win. Dylan Ferrandis, once again, had issues after starting back in the pack. He was able to make it into third this moto. Zach Osborne nabbed the 450 class holeshot once again and quickly began opening up a lead. Justin Barcia was fired up in this second moto and did pressure Osborne at points, but again the 16 of Zach Osborne was too strong to take the lead from. Adam Cianciarulo held off a hard charging Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac to take third in the moto.

250

1 Jeremy Martin
2 Shane McElrath
3 Dylan Ferrandis
4 Alex Martin
5 RJ Hampshire
6 Justin Cooper
7 Cameron Mcadoo
8 Jett Lawrence
9 Brandon Hartranft
10 Hunter Lawrence
11 Derek   Drake
12 Jo Shimoda
13 Ty Masterpool
14 Stilez Robertson
15 Jalek   Swoll
16 Mason Gonzales
17 Carson Mumford
18 Nick Gaines
19 Hardy Munoz
20 Darian Sanayei
21 Jerry Robin
22 Ryder Floyd
23 Kevin Moranz
24 Austin Root
25 Mathias Jorgensen
26 Joshua Varize
27 Colton Eigenmann
28 Gared Steinke
29 Gage Schehr
30 Joseph Tait
31 Blake Ashley
32 Chad Saultz
33 Trevor Schmidt
34 Conner Burger
35 Gabe Gutierres
36 Pierce Brown
37 Mitchell Harrison
38 Joseph Crown
39 Tre Fierro
40 Brock Papi

450

1 Zachary Osborne
2 Justin Barcia
3 Adam Cianciarulo
4 Chase Sexton
5 Eli Tomac
6 Marvin Musquin
7 Blake Baggett
8 Christian Craig
9 Broc Tickle
10 Fredrik Noren
11 Dean Wilson
12 Joseph Savatgy
13 Max Anstie
14 Henry Miller
15 Justin   Rodbell
16 Coty Schock
17 Justin Bogle
18 Ben LaMay
19 Grant Harlan
20 Tyler Bowers
21 Justin Hoeft
22 Felix Lopez
23 John Short
24 Robbie Wageman
25 Jared Lesher
26 James Harrington
27 Timothy Crosby
28 Tristan Lane
29 Bryce Backaus
30 Adam Enticknap
31 Matthew Hubert
32 Cory Carsten
33 Joshua Berchem
34 Hunter Braun
35 Jake Masterpool
36 Benny Bloss
37 Jerry Lorenz III
38 Jeffrey Walker
39 Luke Renzland
40 Jeremy Smith
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Follow Us @dirtbikemag