MARTIN AND OSBORNE SWEEP RED BUD 1

Jeremy Martin and Zach Osborne did everything right at the Red Bud 1 National MX for round four of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, both going 1-1 in their respective classes. Osborne especially impressed after a disappointing finish to the Ironman National last weekend. Here are the full moto and overall results from the 250 and 450 classes today: (for extended coverage of the 2020 Red Bud 1 National MX, click here).

250 Overall

1 Jeremy Martin 1 1 2 RJ Hampshire 2 5 3 Shane McElrath 8 2 4 Dylan Ferrandis 7 3 5 Alex Martin 6 4 6 Jett Lawrence 4 8 7 Cameron Mcadoo 5 7 8 Ty Masterpool 3 13 9 Justin Cooper 9 6 10 Brandon Hartranft 11 9 11 Derek Drake 12 11 12 Hunter Lawrence 17 10 13 Stilez Robertson 13 14 14 Darian Sanayei 10 20 15 Jo Shimoda 19 12 16 Carson Mumford 15 17 17 Mason Gonzales 18 16 18 Mitchell Harrison 14 37 19 Jalek Swoll 21 15 20 Pierce Brown 16 36 21 Nick Gaines 20 18 22 Hardy Munoz 23 19 23 Jerry Robin 22 21 24 Ryder Floyd 24 22 25 Kevin Moranz 27 23 26 Mathias Jorgensen 25 25 27 Joshua Varize 26 26 28 Colton Eigenmann 30 27 29 Gared Steinke 29 28 30 Joseph Tait 31 30 31 Gabe Gutierres 28 35 32 Chad Saultz 32 32 33 Gage Schehr 39 29 34 Blake Ashley 38 31 35 Trevor Schmidt 36 33 36 Conner Burger 37 34 37 Brock Papi 33 40 38 Joseph Crown 40 38 39 Austin Root 24 40 Lance Kobusch 34 41 Derek Kelley 35 42 Tre Fierro 39

450 Overall

1 Zachary Osborne 1 1 2 Chase Sexton 3 4 3 Justin Barcia 6 2 4 Marvin Musquin 2 6 5 Adam Cianciarulo 5 3 6 Eli Tomac 4 5 7 Christian Craig 7 8 8 Blake Baggett 10 7 9 Broc Tickle 8 9 10 Joseph Savatgy 9 12 11 Dean Wilson 12 11 12 Max Anstie 11 13 13 Henry Miller 14 14 14 Fredrik Noren 39 10 15 Justin Rodbell 16 15 16 Justin Bogle 17 17 17 Benny Bloss 13 36 18 Ben LaMay 18 18 19 John Short 15 23 20 Coty Schock 21 16 21 Grant Harlan 20 19 22 Felix Lopez 19 22 23 Tyler Bowers 22 20 24 Justin Hoeft 24 21 25 Robbie Wageman 25 24 26 Jared Lesher 26 25 27 James Harrington 29 26 28 Tristan Lane 27 28 29 Bryce Backaus 28 29 30 Matthew Hubert 30 31 31 Adam Enticknap 32 30 32 Luke Renzland 23 39 33 Timothy Crosby 36 27 34 Joshua Berchem 35 33 35 Jeffrey Walker 31 38 36 Jerry Lorenz III 34 37 37 Hunter Braun 38 34 38 Jake Masterpool 37 35 39 Jeremy Smith 33 40 40 Cory Carsten 32 41 Chase Felong 40

Moto One

In his return to racing since the end of the season last year, Star Racing/Yamaha’s Ty Masterpool pulled off the moto one holeshot while throwing up a quick number one as he crossed the line. Series points leader had a rough fall on the opening lap and once again had to start the race with a disadvantage. By the end of the race, Jeremy Martin and RJ Hampshire made moves around the 41 machine of Masterpool to go one, two, three in the moto. Ferrandis was able to make it back up to seventh. In the 450’s, Osborne grabbed the holeshot and then ran away with the moto win. Marvin Musquin was able to get close toward the end, but too little too late. Below are the full results from the first motos.

250

1 Jeremy Martin

2 RJ Hampshire

3 Ty Masterpool

4 Jett Lawrence

5 Cameron Mcadoo

6 Alex Martin

7 Dylan Ferrandis

8 Shane McElrath

9 Justin Cooper

10 Darian Sanayei

11 Brandon Hartranft

12 Derek Drake

13 Stilez Robertson

14 Mitchell Harrison

15 Carson Mumford

16 Pierce Brown

17 Hunter Lawrence

18 Mason Gonzales

19 Jo Shimoda

20 Nick Gaines

21 Jalek Swoll

22 Jerry Robin

23 Hardy Munoz

24 Ryder Floyd

25 Mathias Jorgensen

26 Joshua Varize

27 Kevin Moranz

28 Gabe Gutierres

29 Gared Steinke

30 Colton Eigenmann

31 Joseph Tait

32 Chad Saultz

33 Brock Papi

34 Lance Kobusch

35 Derek Kelley

36 Trevor Schmidt

37 Conner Burger

38 Blake Ashley

39 Gage Schehr

40 Joseph Crown

450

1 Zachary Osborne

2 Marvin Musquin

3 Chase Sexton

4 Eli Tomac

5 Adam Cianciarulo

6 Justin Barcia

7 Christian Craig

8 Broc Tickle

9 Joseph Savatgy

10 Blake Baggett

11 Max Anstie

12 Dean Wilson

13 Benny Bloss

14 Henry Miller

15 John Short

16 Justin Rodbell

17 Justin Bogle

18 Ben LaMay

19 Felix Lopez

20 Grant Harlan

21 Coty Schock

22 Tyler Bowers

23 Luke Renzland

24 Justin Hoeft

25 Robbie Wageman

26 Jared Lesher

27 Tristan Lane

28 Bryce Backaus

29 James Harrington

30 Matthew Hubert

31 Jeffrey Walker

32 Adam Enticknap

33 Jeremy Smith

34 Jerry Lorenz III

35 Joshua Berchem

36 Timothy Crosby

37 Jake Masterpool

38 Hunter Braun

39 Fredrik Noren

40 Chase Felong

Moto Two

Once again, it was Jeremy Martin and Zach Osborne taking the top spots in the 250 and 450 classes. Shane McElrath was out front early in the 250’s, going back and forth with Darian Sanayei in the start. Martin quickly made a move into the lead to take the win. Dylan Ferrandis, once again, had issues after starting back in the pack. He was able to make it into third this moto. Zach Osborne nabbed the 450 class holeshot once again and quickly began opening up a lead. Justin Barcia was fired up in this second moto and did pressure Osborne at points, but again the 16 of Zach Osborne was too strong to take the lead from. Adam Cianciarulo held off a hard charging Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac to take third in the moto.

250

1 Jeremy Martin 2 Shane McElrath 3 Dylan Ferrandis 4 Alex Martin 5 RJ Hampshire 6 Justin Cooper 7 Cameron Mcadoo 8 Jett Lawrence 9 Brandon Hartranft 10 Hunter Lawrence 11 Derek Drake 12 Jo Shimoda 13 Ty Masterpool 14 Stilez Robertson 15 Jalek Swoll 16 Mason Gonzales 17 Carson Mumford 18 Nick Gaines 19 Hardy Munoz 20 Darian Sanayei 21 Jerry Robin 22 Ryder Floyd 23 Kevin Moranz 24 Austin Root 25 Mathias Jorgensen 26 Joshua Varize 27 Colton Eigenmann 28 Gared Steinke 29 Gage Schehr 30 Joseph Tait 31 Blake Ashley 32 Chad Saultz 33 Trevor Schmidt 34 Conner Burger 35 Gabe Gutierres 36 Pierce Brown 37 Mitchell Harrison 38 Joseph Crown 39 Tre Fierro 40 Brock Papi

450