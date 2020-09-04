MARTIN AND OSBORNE SWEEP RED BUD 1

Jeremy Martin and Zach Osborne did everything right at the Red Bud 1 National MX for round four of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, both going 1-1 in their respective classes. Osborne especially impressed after a disappointing finish to the Ironman National last weekend. Here are the full moto and overall results from the 250 and 450 classes today: (for extended coverage of the 2020 Red Bud 1 National MX, click here).
250 Overall
|1
|Jeremy Martin
|1
|1
|2
|RJ Hampshire
|2
|5
|3
|Shane McElrath
|8
|2
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|7
|3
|5
|Alex Martin
|6
|4
|6
|Jett Lawrence
|4
|8
|7
|Cameron Mcadoo
|5
|7
|8
|Ty Masterpool
|3
|13
|9
|Justin Cooper
|9
|6
|10
|Brandon Hartranft
|11
|9
|11
|Derek Drake
|12
|11
|12
|Hunter Lawrence
|17
|10
|13
|Stilez Robertson
|13
|14
|14
|Darian Sanayei
|10
|20
|15
|Jo Shimoda
|19
|12
|16
|Carson Mumford
|15
|17
|17
|Mason Gonzales
|18
|16
|18
|Mitchell Harrison
|14
|37
|19
|Jalek Swoll
|21
|15
|20
|Pierce Brown
|16
|36
|21
|Nick Gaines
|20
|18
|22
|Hardy Munoz
|23
|19
|23
|Jerry Robin
|22
|21
|24
|Ryder Floyd
|24
|22
|25
|Kevin Moranz
|27
|23
|26
|Mathias Jorgensen
|25
|25
|27
|Joshua Varize
|26
|26
|28
|Colton Eigenmann
|30
|27
|29
|Gared Steinke
|29
|28
|30
|Joseph Tait
|31
|30
|31
|Gabe Gutierres
|28
|35
|32
|Chad Saultz
|32
|32
|33
|Gage Schehr
|39
|29
|34
|Blake Ashley
|38
|31
|35
|Trevor Schmidt
|36
|33
|36
|Conner Burger
|37
|34
|37
|Brock Papi
|33
|40
|38
|Joseph Crown
|40
|38
|39
|Austin Root
|24
|40
|Lance Kobusch
|34
|41
|Derek Kelley
|35
|42
|Tre Fierro
|39
450 Overall
|1
|Zachary Osborne
|1
|1
|2
|Chase Sexton
|3
|4
|3
|Justin Barcia
|6
|2
|4
|Marvin Musquin
|2
|6
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|5
|3
|6
|Eli Tomac
|4
|5
|7
|Christian Craig
|7
|8
|8
|Blake Baggett
|10
|7
|9
|Broc Tickle
|8
|9
|10
|Joseph Savatgy
|9
|12
|11
|Dean Wilson
|12
|11
|12
|Max Anstie
|11
|13
|13
|Henry Miller
|14
|14
|14
|Fredrik Noren
|39
|10
|15
|Justin Rodbell
|16
|15
|16
|Justin Bogle
|17
|17
|17
|Benny Bloss
|13
|36
|18
|Ben LaMay
|18
|18
|19
|John Short
|15
|23
|20
|Coty Schock
|21
|16
|21
|Grant Harlan
|20
|19
|22
|Felix Lopez
|19
|22
|23
|Tyler Bowers
|22
|20
|24
|Justin Hoeft
|24
|21
|25
|Robbie Wageman
|25
|24
|26
|Jared Lesher
|26
|25
|27
|James Harrington
|29
|26
|28
|Tristan Lane
|27
|28
|29
|Bryce Backaus
|28
|29
|30
|Matthew Hubert
|30
|31
|31
|Adam Enticknap
|32
|30
|32
|Luke Renzland
|23
|39
|33
|Timothy Crosby
|36
|27
|34
|Joshua Berchem
|35
|33
|35
|Jeffrey Walker
|31
|38
|36
|Jerry Lorenz III
|34
|37
|37
|Hunter Braun
|38
|34
|38
|Jake Masterpool
|37
|35
|39
|Jeremy Smith
|33
|40
|40
|Cory Carsten
|32
|41
|Chase Felong
|40
Moto One
In his return to racing since the end of the season last year, Star Racing/Yamaha’s Ty Masterpool pulled off the moto one holeshot while throwing up a quick number one as he crossed the line. Series points leader had a rough fall on the opening lap and once again had to start the race with a disadvantage. By the end of the race, Jeremy Martin and RJ Hampshire made moves around the 41 machine of Masterpool to go one, two, three in the moto. Ferrandis was able to make it back up to seventh. In the 450’s, Osborne grabbed the holeshot and then ran away with the moto win. Marvin Musquin was able to get close toward the end, but too little too late. Below are the full results from the first motos.
250
1 Jeremy Martin
2 RJ Hampshire
3 Ty Masterpool
4 Jett Lawrence
5 Cameron Mcadoo
6 Alex Martin
7 Dylan Ferrandis
8 Shane McElrath
9 Justin Cooper
10 Darian Sanayei
11 Brandon Hartranft
12 Derek Drake
13 Stilez Robertson
14 Mitchell Harrison
15 Carson Mumford
16 Pierce Brown
17 Hunter Lawrence
18 Mason Gonzales
19 Jo Shimoda
20 Nick Gaines
21 Jalek Swoll
22 Jerry Robin
23 Hardy Munoz
24 Ryder Floyd
25 Mathias Jorgensen
26 Joshua Varize
27 Kevin Moranz
28 Gabe Gutierres
29 Gared Steinke
30 Colton Eigenmann
31 Joseph Tait
32 Chad Saultz
33 Brock Papi
34 Lance Kobusch
35 Derek Kelley
36 Trevor Schmidt
37 Conner Burger
38 Blake Ashley
39 Gage Schehr
40 Joseph Crown
450
1 Zachary Osborne
2 Marvin Musquin
3 Chase Sexton
4 Eli Tomac
5 Adam Cianciarulo
6 Justin Barcia
7 Christian Craig
8 Broc Tickle
9 Joseph Savatgy
10 Blake Baggett
11 Max Anstie
12 Dean Wilson
13 Benny Bloss
14 Henry Miller
15 John Short
16 Justin Rodbell
17 Justin Bogle
18 Ben LaMay
19 Felix Lopez
20 Grant Harlan
21 Coty Schock
22 Tyler Bowers
23 Luke Renzland
24 Justin Hoeft
25 Robbie Wageman
26 Jared Lesher
27 Tristan Lane
28 Bryce Backaus
29 James Harrington
30 Matthew Hubert
31 Jeffrey Walker
32 Adam Enticknap
33 Jeremy Smith
34 Jerry Lorenz III
35 Joshua Berchem
36 Timothy Crosby
37 Jake Masterpool
38 Hunter Braun
39 Fredrik Noren
40 Chase Felong
Moto Two
Once again, it was Jeremy Martin and Zach Osborne taking the top spots in the 250 and 450 classes. Shane McElrath was out front early in the 250’s, going back and forth with Darian Sanayei in the start. Martin quickly made a move into the lead to take the win. Dylan Ferrandis, once again, had issues after starting back in the pack. He was able to make it into third this moto. Zach Osborne nabbed the 450 class holeshot once again and quickly began opening up a lead. Justin Barcia was fired up in this second moto and did pressure Osborne at points, but again the 16 of Zach Osborne was too strong to take the lead from. Adam Cianciarulo held off a hard charging Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac to take third in the moto.
250
|1
|Jeremy Martin
|2
|Shane McElrath
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|4
|Alex Martin
|5
|RJ Hampshire
|6
|Justin Cooper
|7
|Cameron Mcadoo
|8
|Jett Lawrence
|9
|Brandon Hartranft
|10
|Hunter Lawrence
|11
|Derek Drake
|12
|Jo Shimoda
|13
|Ty Masterpool
|14
|Stilez Robertson
|15
|Jalek Swoll
|16
|Mason Gonzales
|17
|Carson Mumford
|18
|Nick Gaines
|19
|Hardy Munoz
|20
|Darian Sanayei
|21
|Jerry Robin
|22
|Ryder Floyd
|23
|Kevin Moranz
|24
|Austin Root
|25
|Mathias Jorgensen
|26
|Joshua Varize
|27
|Colton Eigenmann
|28
|Gared Steinke
|29
|Gage Schehr
|30
|Joseph Tait
|31
|Blake Ashley
|32
|Chad Saultz
|33
|Trevor Schmidt
|34
|Conner Burger
|35
|Gabe Gutierres
|36
|Pierce Brown
|37
|Mitchell Harrison
|38
|Joseph Crown
|39
|Tre Fierro
|40
|Brock Papi
450
|1
|Zachary Osborne
|2
|Justin Barcia
|3
|Adam Cianciarulo
|4
|Chase Sexton
|5
|Eli Tomac
|6
|Marvin Musquin
|7
|Blake Baggett
|8
|Christian Craig
|9
|Broc Tickle
|10
|Fredrik Noren
|11
|Dean Wilson
|12
|Joseph Savatgy
|13
|Max Anstie
|14
|Henry Miller
|15
|Justin Rodbell
|16
|Coty Schock
|17
|Justin Bogle
|18
|Ben LaMay
|19
|Grant Harlan
|20
|Tyler Bowers
|21
|Justin Hoeft
|22
|Felix Lopez
|23
|John Short
|24
|Robbie Wageman
|25
|Jared Lesher
|26
|James Harrington
|27
|Timothy Crosby
|28
|Tristan Lane
|29
|Bryce Backaus
|30
|Adam Enticknap
|31
|Matthew Hubert
|32
|Cory Carsten
|33
|Joshua Berchem
|34
|Hunter Braun
|35
|Jake Masterpool
|36
|Benny Bloss
|37
|Jerry Lorenz III
|38
|Jeffrey Walker
|39
|Luke Renzland
|40
|Jeremy Smith
